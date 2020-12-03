Raiders Showing Interest in Former Chiefs Starting RB: Report

After putting together some very strong performances in the ground game, the Las Vegas Raiders had a pathetic effort against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12. They rushed for a season-low 40 yards in the blowout loss. A very scary moment came in the second half when star running back Josh Jacobs had to leave the game with an ankle injury.

Fortunately, he only suffered a minor sprain and shouldn’t be too hampered by the injury. However, the Raiders could look to bring in some more depth in case he has to miss any time. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the team is bringing in Spencer Ware for a visit.

The Raiders placed rookie LB Tanner Muse on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team is also bringing in former Chiefs RB Spencer Ware for a visit. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 3, 2020

The Raiders should be very familiar with Ware, who spent five years with the Kansas City Chiefs. His most impressive season came in 2016 when he started 14 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 921 yards while accumulating 447 receiving yards. That season included a 131 rushing yard performance against the Raiders.

Since that year, Ware has struggled to be an effective player. Injuries have hampered him quite a bit. He only played three games last season before getting put on the injured reserve. Despite never playing a down in the Super Bowl, he has two rings due to his time with the Chiefs last season and with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.

Theo Riddick Return to Practice, Josh Jacobs Misses Practice

The fact that Ware is coming in for a visit could mean that the Raiders aren’t entirely confident that Jacobs is going to be at full strength for the immediate future. The 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up has missed practice this week which isn’t a good sign he’s going to play on Sunday against the New York Jets. Jacobs hasn’t been as efficient this year compared to last year but he’s still a very important piece of the Raiders’ offense. If he misses any time, that won’t be good.

Luckily, the Raiders got some reinforcements at running back this week as Theo Riddick was activated of the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. He’s only played in one game for the team this year but he’s a veteran running back who can make an impact in the passing game. If he’s good to go on Sunday, the Raiders should at least have three running backs ready to play.

Tanner Muse & Nick Bowers to COVID-19 List

The Raiders have some more COVID-19 related issues this week as they announced that rookie linebacker Tanner Muse is headed to the COVID-19 list along with rookie tight end Nick Bowers. Muse’s disappointing rookie season only gets more disappointing. He hasn’t played a single game this year and was placed on the injured reserve last month. Rumors about his performance in training camp weren’t good.

Muse getting placed on the COVID-19 list doesn’t really do anything to the team as he’s not going to play this year. Bowers is on the practice squad and hasn’t played a game this season. So far, the returns from the Raiders’ 2020 rookie class have not been very good.

