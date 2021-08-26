Former Raiders 2nd Round Pick, Starting OL Announces Retirement From NFL

Another former Raiders offensive lineman has decided to retire this offseason. Back in March, we saw Donald Penn sign a one-day deal with the team so he could retire a Raider. Penn’s 2014 teammate and former starting center Stefen Wisniewski will be joining Penn in retirement.

The 2011 second-round pick by the Raiders announced in a Twitter video on Thursday that he’ll be ending his career in the NFL.

“I absolutely loved playing the game of football, but after 10 years, my body, my mind and my heart are telling me it’s time to move on,” Wisniewski said in a video posted to Twitter.

“I’ve had so many great memories of playing in the NFL, and I’m so grateful for all of them. I’m grateful for all the people who helped me get here.”

I have an announcement to make : pic.twitter.com/0ZHD3Kvp9b — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) August 26, 2021

Wisniewski spent his first four years in Oakland and started in 61 games during that time. After his time with the Raiders, he bounced around the NFL. He had a chance to win a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and then another one with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. A lot of players never even win one so Wisniewski is retiring with an accomplished career. He also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers. He ends his career with 139 games played and 106 starts. Though he never made a Pro Bowl, he was a solid player who was incredibly durable and rarely got hurt.

Wisniewski Is Nephew of Raiders Legend

Over the years, the Raiders have become a franchise that reveres its alumni. The team does an excellent job of keeping former players of the team involved. They’ve also given chances to players who come from the bloodline of team legends. It was notable when the Raiders drafted Wisniewski as he is the nephew of team legend Steve Wisniewski.

The older Wisniewski made it to the Pro Bowl eight times in 13 seasons with the Raiders. He’s one of the best offensive linemen in team history and it could be argued that he deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame. Stefen Wisniewski didn’t reach the same heights as his uncle but was solid for the silver and black. He was even named to the Pro Football Weekly All-Rookie Team during his first year in Oakland.

Wisniewski Retiring to Be a Pastor

Wisniewski isn’t just retiring because he’s done with football. The now-former offensive lineman has big plans for retirement. He revealed that he plans to become a pastor full-time.

“The absolute best part of my life is my relationship with Jesus Christ,” Wisniewski said. “I can’t imagine a better full-time job than teaching people the Bible and sharing the love of Christ with others.”

He joins Napoleon Kaufman as another former Raider who has decided to dedicate his life to his fate. Current quarterback Derek Carr may very well follow in their footsteps when he’s done playing.

