Raiders Sign Versatile FB to Multi-Year Contract

Fullbacks have fallen out of fashion in the NFL over the last several years, but the Las Vegas Raiders offense relies on having a good one being very involved. Alec Ingold went from an undrafted rookie in 2019 to a team captain and key player in 2021. It was a big blow to the team when he was ruled out for the season due to a torn ACL he suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders didn’t have another fullback on the roster so they were quick to sign Ingold’s replacement in Sutton Smith. The former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker has played on both sides of the ball. Las Vegas first brought him in on the practice squad but it appears they’ve been impressed with him early on. They’ve been so impressed that they’ve signed him to a two-year deal, according to JL Sports.

Congrats to client @suttonsmith5 on signing a 2 year deal with the @Raiders — JL Sports (@JLSports3) December 3, 2021

With Smith signing to the active roster, he’ll be the team’s fullback for the rest of the season. He’s played in each of the last two games but only took a combined six snaps on offense. That number should go up as the Raiders try to get their running game back on track.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Ingold Is Free Agent This Offseason

It’s notable that the Raiders would give Smith a two-year deal considering Ingold could return before next season. However, he’s going to be a free agent and a torn ACL can take a long time to recover from. It’s possible that the Raiders don’t think Ingold will be ready to play at the start of next season.

It’s hard to imagine the team doesn’t try to reach a long-term deal with him. He’s a beloved teammate and has made a lot of plays despite not seeing the ball come his way much. Who ends up being the next head coach could complicate what the Raiders do with Ingold. If interim head coach Rich Bisaccia gets the job, he’ll likely bring back Ingold. If the team brings in an offensive coach that doesn’t use fullbacks in his system, Ingold could be looking for work elsewhere regardless of the fact that he’s beloved by teammates.

Raiders Struggling With the Run

It doesn’t matter who the fullback is right now, the Raiders rushing offense is struggling. The team only has 980 rushing yards this season, which is the sixth-lowest in the NFL. A big reason for that has been subpar run blocking on the offensive line but it also has to do with Josh Jacobs struggling to stay healthy.

There doesn’t appear to be a solution to the Raiders’ rushing woes this season. Jacobs and Kenyan Drake were supposed to form an elite duo while the team used a first-round pick on offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, who was supposed to be a strong run blocker. The Raiders can’t seem to figure out how to solve the issue. When they’ve tried to force the run, it hasn’t worked out well.

READ NEXT: Jack Del Rio Has Strong Words for Raiders QB Derek Carr

