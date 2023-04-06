Broncos WR Dragged Over Raiders Diss: ‘Just Thinking About It Pisses Me Off’

The rivalry between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos is one of the oldest in the NFL. However, it hasn’t been much of a rivalry in recent years. The Raiders have won six straight games against the Broncos. They are the one team in the AFC West that Las Vegas has consistently had success against in recent years.

Though the rivalry has been lopsided for the past three seasons, it remains heated. The Broncos were supposed to take a step forward last season after the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson. Instead, the team finished 5-12 and was last place in the AFC West. That didn’t stop Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick from talking trash. On an April 2 episode of “Broncos Avenue,” Patrick decided to go after the Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’m not a fan of the Raiders. I’m not a fan of the Chiefs. [The] Chiefs are cocky little sh**s. [The] Raiders are a group of fake thugs,” Patrick said. “I don’t like either of them. Just thinking about it pisses me off, honestly.”

Denver is 2-6 against the Raiders since Patrick joined the team and he’s never had more than 61 receiving yards against Las Vegas in a game.

Patrick Dragged Online for Comments

Raiders fans will already find any excuse to go after the Broncos and their players so Patrick set himself up. Many fans pointed out that the wide receiver hasn’t exactly lit up the stat sheets in games against the Raiders.

The season is still months away but will give the Raiders bulletin board material for their next matchup. As far as the Chiefs go, they’ve won 15 straight games against the Broncos so perhaps Patrick should avoid giving them any bulletin board material.

Can Raiders Continue Dominance Over Broncos?

The Broncos and Raiders appear to be headed in different directions. Denver hired Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton this offseason. He has never lost double-digit games in a season throughout his career. While Wilson looked like one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL last season, he could bounce back with Payton at the helm. He was considered among the best quarterbacks in the league prior to joining the Broncos.

The Raiders appear to have downgraded or stayed the same in every position group outside of wide receiver. It’s difficult to see how the team has improved in free agency. Jimmy Garoppolo is a good quarterback but is he better than Derek Carr? No. There’s a good chance the Raiders’ winning streak against the Broncos comes to an end this season. Las Vegas appears to be fine with taking a step back in 2023 in an effort to rebuild the roster. Fans won’t be thrilled with that strategy considering the team was in the playoffs just two seasons ago. However, it may be what the team needs to do to get into a position to compete with the Chiefs. This year’s draft is highly important for the future of the Raiders.