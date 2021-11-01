Trade Proposal Has Raiders Acquiring WFT DL for Draft Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders are having a great bye week as the Los Angeles Chargers lost to the New England Patriots, giving the silver and black sole position of the top seed in the AFC West. However, the team can’t too comfortable now. The Denver Broncos have essentially signaled that they’re looking to the future with their trade of Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams but the Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs remain dangerous. With the NFL trade deadline approaching and the AFC looking wide open, the Raiders could look to go all-in.

There aren’t any glaring needs outside of the offensive line but the team could sure up their defensive line depth. Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports is proposing the Raiders send the Washington Football Team a fifth-round pick for defensive tackle Tim Settle:

This is another move with the idea of improving the Raiders’ run defense. Adding Settle would also help bolster the Raiders’ pass rush, as Settle is just a year removed from when he recorded a career-high five sacks. Settle has struggled to see time on defense in Washington given the Football Team’s impressive depth on the defensive line. He has still found ways to make plays, however, as he was able to block a field goal attempt in Washington’s Week 7 loss to the Packers. Given that he is in the final year of his rookie contract, Washington may be looking to deal him before the deadline.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Settle Is a Promising Young Player

The Raiders’ defensive line is playing at a high level right now as the team is eighth in the NFL with 2.6 sacks a game. The group has been playing very well. That said, it never hurts to add depth. Settle know what it’s like to make an impact as a non-starter.

Last season, he had five sacks but only one start. He’s yet to take down the quarterback this season but the entire Washington defense has been a disappointment this year. At 24-years-old, Settle still holds plenty of promise. He’d be a solid young piece put behind Quinton Jefferson and Johnathan Hankins. A fifth-round pick is a small price to pay for a tackle who can get five sacks in a season.

Other Positions Raiders Can Solidify

This year’s Raiders roster has been their strongest in years. The only glaring weakness on the team right now is the offensive line but the group has been playing better in recent weeks. Las Vegas could’ve been interested in making moves on the offensive line at the trade deadline but teams don’t really trade away offensive linemen this late into the season. The team should poke around to see what’s available but be feeling good about how the offensive line is developing.

Cornerback should be a position the Raiders take a long look at. Casey Hayward has been playing like a top-five cornerback but there have been multiple injuries to the rest of the cornerbacks. Las Vegas would be wise to see if there is a dependable player at the position available.

READ NEXT: 5 Potential Candidates to Replace Jon Gruden as Raiders Head Coach

