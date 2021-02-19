Trent Brown Appears to Take Cryptic Shot at Raiders

The Trent Brown saga could be coming to an end for the Las Vegas Raiders. The 2019 prized free-agent acquisition has struggled to stay healthy since joining the team and they could cut him loose this offseason. When he’s healthy, he’s a dominant force at right tackle. Unfortunately, he’s rarely healthy, which makes it difficult to pay him the $14 million he’d be due in 2021.

Also, it doesn’t help that the Raiders reportedly are concerned that Brown doesn’t love football. The Pro Bowler is a candidate to get cut this offseason and it doesn’t sound like he cares much. In a recent cryptic Instagram post, Brown essentially said that he matters more than the team.

Football is a team sport so having players who obviously only care about themself isn’t a recipe for success. It’s possible that Brown didn’t mean anything by his post as he’s constantly posting cryptic things. That said, the timing is certainly interesting.

Will Raiders Cut Brown?

If Brown is trying to force his way out of Las Vegas, he could be leaving a lot of money on the table. It’s possible a team that needs offensive line help offers him similar money to what the Raiders are paying him. However, he’s coming off two injury-plagued years and he was reportedly overweight last season. That doesn’t sound like the type of player that teams want to shell out big money for.

It’s possible the Raiders keep him for one more year. If Jon Gruden is looking for an elite right tackle, he’s going to have to pay more than the $14 million Brown is due. It’s a tough decision because when he’s healthy, he’s an impact player. That said, it feels like his days are numbered in Las Vegas. He’s just not reliable enough and the Raiders can spend that money on other needs. If they let Brown go, they’re probably more likely to draft his replacement than to spend big in free agency.

What Are the Raiders’ Options at RT?

There are options in free agency if Brown is done with the team. Trent Williams is every bit as good as Brown and while he does have his own set of injury issues, he’s not nearly as hobbled. If Gruden still wants an elite right tackle, Williams is one of the best in the business.

The Raiders could also roll with Denzelle Good at right tackle. He’s mostly played guard for the team but did replace Brown for some time during the season. He’d be a lot cheaper option than Brown or Williams and he doesn’t have the injury red flags. Brandon Parker is still with the team but he hasn’t shown nearly enough for the Raiders to have confidence in him as a starter.

Las Vegas clearly values offensive line play so they’ll ensure that the right tackle position is set before the season but things could get tricky.

