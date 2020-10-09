Raiders’ Trent Brown Claps Back at Doubters, Talks Injury Issues

The Las Vegas Raiders have had some serious injury problems all season and it started with Pro Bowl right tackle Trent Brown going down in Week 1. Brown has been dealing with a calf issue that’s led to him missing the team’s last three games. Considering that he’s the Raiders’ highest-paid player, there’s been frustration around the fact that he hasn’t played much.

Fans are especially not happy with Brown. He spoke to the media for the first time in a while on Friday and sent a strong message to the detractors.

“I mean, I can tell you straight out the back, I don’t live for nobody’s compliments and I’m not going to die by their criticisms,” Brown said. “I’m a man, first and foremost. I didn’t get this far living and dying by the naysayers and doubters. I just come to work and do my job. … I’m not the only one around the who’s injured. They should really just be happy that it’s not as serious as some of the other ones.”

Head coach Jon Gruden has said that Brown has been working hard to try and get back so it probably wasn’t fair for fans to criticize him too much. Fortunately, he could be back soon.

Brown Opens up About Injury

Brown has dealt with a number of injuries throughout his career, even before he joined the Raiders. While this calf issue doesn’t appear to be the worst one that he’s dealt with, it’s definitely not easy for him to play on.

I hurt my calf first, first game,” Brown said. “I tried to see it’d loosen up but that wasn’t the case. … I got the MRI and it was pretty bad. That’s why I’ve missed the amount of time that I have.”

Brown is a massive human so it would make sense why a calf injury would affect him more than others.

Brown Addresses Status for Week 5

Brown was back at practice this week for the first time in a while and was even listed as a full participant on Friday. The signs suggest that he’s making his return versus the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he’s not making any promises.

“We’ll see, I got to work with the trainers and after we travel, see what’s going on,” Brown said when asked if he was playing on Sunday. “It’ll be a game-time decision.”

He gave a little insight into what could set him back.

“I feel okay but as you know, being in the air, a lot of inflammation could set in and swelling so we’ll see what’s going on Sunday.”

The Chiefs have a strong defensive line and it would definitely be a boost to have Brown back in the fold. Josh Jacobs hasn’t put up big rushing numbers this year and that could be due to the fact that he hasn’t had his usual right tackle blocking for him. Brown coming back would be a boost for the offense.

