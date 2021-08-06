Ex-Raiders Wide Receiver Signs With Falcons

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ wide receiver corps is starting to stabilize but it was a disaster just a couple of seasons ago. In 2019, the team traded for Antonio Brown and signed Tyrell Williams to a big contract. The two were supposed to form one of the NFL’s best wide receiver duos. Instead, Brwon never played a game for the team and Williams was injured for most of the season.

During the season, the Raiders traded with the Green Bay Packers for a wide receiver in Trevor Davis. In nine games, he struggled greatly and was cut before the season. He didn’t end up playing in 2020 but could have a chance to get back on the field. The Atlanta Falcons announced that they’ve decided to sign the veteran wide receiver.

We have placed TE Jaeden Graham on the reserve/injured list and have signed WR Trevor Davis. https://t.co/0TKWR1feiW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 5, 2021

Davis’ upside as a receiver is limited but he could make an impact as a returner. He runs a 4.42 40-yard dash so he has really good speed. He’ll have to impress on special teams if he hopes to make the team.

Bryan Edwards Gets Lofty Comparison

Wide receiver is going to be one of the most important position groups to watch this season for the Raiders. Nelson Agholor was the team’s best wideout last season but left for the New England Patriots in free agency. Las Vegas will now have to rely heavily on second-year pros Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards.

Neither player was consistent last year but they’ve been impressive in training camp. In fact, head coach Jon Gruden believes that Edwards reminds him of a Hall of Famer.

“Edwards has great ability,” Gruden said, via NFL.com. “He’s got great ability. I’m excited about him. You see he looks like [Terrell Owens], he looks like one of the number one wideouts in the league.”

There are similarities between Owens and Edwards. Both men are 6-foot-3 and were drafted in the third round. However, Owens is one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. Edwards has a lot more to show this season if he hopes to live up to that comparison.

Edwards Putting Past Behind Him

There was a lot of hype surrounding Edwards heading into last season. He lit up training camp and was named a Week 1 story. Unfortunately, he got hurt early in the season and lost his starting job to Agholor. He ended the season with just 11 catches for 193 yards. Though his Raiders debut was lackluster, he’s not lingering on his rookie year.

“I think me and Ruggs kind of just let the past be the past,” Edwards said Thursday. “We’re kind of trying to put our best foot forward and focus in on the now and try to be present and be where our feet are every day.”

Edwards has the potential to be one of the better wide receivers in the NFL but he has to prove it during the regular season. He’s healthy now and got a year under his belt so no excuses.

