Trade Proposal Sends Young Promising Cowboys DL to Raiders

Heading into training camp, defensive line was one of the Las Vegas Raiders‘ deepest position groups. The team added many defensive tackles throughout the offseason and the draft. Now that training camp is in full gear, the team might still need to address the position.

Johnathan Hankins and Bilal Nichols have yet to practice in training camp as they are both on the Physically Unable to Perform List. The rest of the group also doesn’t provide much pass rushing ability. The fact that the Raiders added so many defensive tackles this offseason shows that they weren’t thrilled with what they had. Now that the coaching staff has a better idea of what they’re working with they may want to continue to add players.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes the Raiders and Dallas Cowboys could make a deal surrounding defensive tackle Trysten Hill:

Beggars can’t be choosers, and the Las Vegas Raiders could use more help along the defensive interior. New general manager Dave Ziegler pieced together a motley crew by re-signing Johnathan Hankins, adding Bilal Nichols, Kyle Peko, Andrew Billings and Vernon Butler through free agency and drafting Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr. Hill can be another option thrown into the mix in hopes of building a passable patchwork group.

Hill Was Suspended Last Season for Attacking Raiders Player

Hill originally came into the NFL as a second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2019. He’s struggled to live up to his draft status early in his career. He’s played in a combined 18 games in three seasons and hasn’t played more than seven games in a season. Raiders fans are also quite familiar with Hill thanks to last season’s Thanksgiving Day matchup between the two teams.

After the Raiders won in overtime, Hill went up to offensive guard John Simpson and hit him, causing his helmet to fly off. He was suspended for two games due to the incident.

Cowboys’ defensive tackle Trysten Hill is being suspended two games for throwing this punch at Las Vegas Raiders’ guard John Simpson after Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game. The suspension starts Thursday night vs. the Saints. pic.twitter.com/bYLwI2v0gO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

Simpson is still a member of the Raiders so it would be interesting to see the two men on the same team. It’s hard to imagine Simpson would still hold any ill will towards Hill if they became teammates.

Ndamukong Suh Still Available

If the Raiders traded Hill, they’d be betting on potential. He’s never proven he can stay healthy and only has 0.5 sacks in his career. There’s no reason to believe he’d be an upgrade over what the Raiders have, especially as an interior pass rusher. If Las Vegas is going to add a defensive tackle, they’d be wise to find a player with more pass rushing ability.

Ndamukong Suh is the biggest name available in free agency. He recently said he’d have interest in playing for the Raiders but the team hasn’t brought him in yet. He’s 35 now but has back-to-back seasons with 6.0 sacks. He’d be a big upgrade for the Raiders. Suh would make a ton of sense in silver and black but the team appears apprehensive to sign him. Perhaps the feelings will change as the offseason goes on.

