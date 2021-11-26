NFL Decides on Suspension for Cowboys DL Who Attacked Raider After Game

The Thanksgiving Day game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys ended up being a chippy affair. There was a sizable brawl in the third quarter that Kelvin Joseph and Roderic Teamer started that led to both players being ejected. However, there was another notable scuffle that most fans missed.

After the game was over and the two teams were shaking hands, Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill was upset about something and took a swing at Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson.

Oooooooh I Didn’t Know This Happened At The End Of The Game.

😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😏 pic.twitter.com/IZhbP6uNxT — JESSE (With No “i”) (@Mr4thAndLong) November 26, 2021

It’s unclear what prompted Hill to go after Simpson. It could’ve been due to frustration from the game as the two certainly battled throughout. The NFL doesn’t want players starting fights ever, especially when a game is already over. However, they are going to go easy on Hill. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the defensive lineman won’t be getting suspended, but a fine is still possible.

#Cowboys DT Trysten Hill, who was seen in an altercation with #Raiders guard John Simpson, won’t be suspended, source said. His actions will be reviewed for a possible fine, however. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021

Hill was fortunate to avoid suspension but a fine seems likely. The blow that he threw at Simpson knocked his helmet off, which is never a good sign. He’ll be punished in some capacity.

Kelvin Joseph & Roderick Teamer Won’t Be Suspended Either

The fight between Joseph and Teamer was more mutual as both players were ejected for their roles. Similar to Hill, neither of those players are facing a suspension but could be subject to fines, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Same for the #Cowboys’ Kelvin Joseph and #Raiders’ Roderick Teamer, who were ejected from Thursday’s game. https://t.co/qIdWU3X3Gk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 26, 2021

The game against the Cowboys was only Teamer’s fifth of the season as he’s been injured for most of the Raiders games. He’s mostly been a special teams player this season but Las Vegas will be happy to hear that he won’t be missing more games right now.

Rich Bisaccia Praises Raiders for Win

It certainly wasn’t the prettiest win for the Raiders on Thursday but it was a win when the team was desperate for one. After three straight losses, it looked like their season was over. Instead, the Raiders pulled off an upset in Dallas and are now right now in the thick of the AFC playoff race. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia was proud of his player for their performance.

“I tell them all the time and I told them in there at the end: I’m just not gonna live by judging men by wins and losses all the time,” Bisaccia said after Thursday’s win. “We want the scoreboard to go a certain way at the end of the game and today that’s what it was but being a winner’s not all about points. I understand the ramifications of performance of game day and I understand the ramifications of what column the end of your game goes on, but I’m just gonna stick true to the effort they’ve been putting forth and the things that they’ve gone through.

“This week, due to our effort to some degree, it turned out to be us.”

There are still a lot of games left to play but the Raiders proved that they still have plenty of fight left in them.

