Damian Lillard Recruits 3-Time Pro Bowl DB to Raiders

For the first time in a long time, it feels like the Las Vegas Raiders are building a contender. With the blockbuster trade for Davante Adams, new general manager Dave Ziegler showed the NFL that the team isn’t entering a rebuilding year. The Raiders still have some important roster holes to fill but they could be a popular sleeper pick for the Super Bowl in 2022.

One of the big holes remaining is at safety. 2021 second-round pick Trevon Moehrig put together a great rookie season and should be one of the team’s safeties for a long time. However, Johnathan Abram isn’t likely to drop into coverage in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s system. That means the Raiders really need a second safety.

Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard is one of the biggest Raiders fans around and has played the role of recruiter for years. Three-time Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu remains a free agent despite consistently being one of the better defensive backs in the NFL. Lillard took to Twitter to try and get the star defender to Las Vegas.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Any Chance Raiders Land Mathieu?

The Raiders have already landed two superstar players this offseason in Adams and pass rusher Chandler Jones. Adding a player of Mathieu’s caliber would be massive. He’s only 29-years-old and should have a couple of really good years left in the tank. Plus, he’s perfect for what the Raiders need in their defensive backfield.

He was Pro Football Focus‘ 14th ranked safety in coverage last season, which would be a big upgrade over Abram. Now, Mathieu would have to come to the Raiders on a discount but it could be worth it to get back at Chiefs after they replaced him in free agency. He’s a passionate player and the Raiders will be playing his former team twice next season. It would have to feel good for him to show them that they made a mistake. It’s not likely that Mathieu would be willing to take a discount as this could be his last chance at a big payday. Nothing has linked him to the Raiders yet but the team has been full of surprises all offseason.

Raiders Could Be Attractive Destination

The trade for Adams just showed the entire NFL what the Raiders are willing to do to win and players will take notice. Las Vegas is an appealing city for players and Nevada has no state income tax, which is an advantage most teams don’t have. The Raiders can offer players less money but it can even out thanks to the lack of state income tax.

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed Tom Brady in 2020, veteran players flocked to the team. That could be the case for the Raiders this year as they look to build a contender. Getting a few savvy veterans looking to contend for a title could help the team get over the hump.

READ NEXT: Raiders Sign Dynamic Ex-Lions 2nd Round Pick Running Back

