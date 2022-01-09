Raiders Sign Speedy Deep Threat WR to Active Roster

When the Las Vegas Raiders signed DeSean Jackson, the hope was that he’d be a consistent deep threat. While he has made some big plays, he’s only made eight catches in seven games. The team has lacked a consistent deep threat for most of the season but could give a different player a bigger chance to make plays against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders announced that they’ve signed wide receiver Tyron Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster.

Johnson joined the Raiders’ practice squad back in November and has been called up to play in the team’s last four games. He has yet to see a target come his way. He was with the Chargers last season and developed into a solid deep threat. He caught 20 passes for 398 yards, which gave him an averaged of 19.9 yards per catch.

The 26-year-old wide receiver ran a 4.36 40-yard dash when he was coming into the NFL so he has plenty of speed. Perhaps Week 18 against his former team will be his first chance to make an impact on offense. Derek Carr loves to have a good deep threat and it would help Johnson’s future prospects with the team if he can make a big play or two against the Chargers.

Derek Carrier Making Return

In addition to Johnson getting signed, the Raiders announced that tight end Derek Carrier will be making his return from injury. It may not seem like a big deal to have a third-string tight end return but it should help the team. He’s a very good blocker, which is important considering the offensive line struggles the team has had.

The Raiders have also been without Darren Waller so having a veteran like Carrier on the field will help even if the Pro Bowler suits up against the Chargers. Las Vegas will be happy to have him back.

Will Waller Play vs. Chargers?

The Raiders have been without Waller for five games now and the offense has suffered. They’ve only scored more than 17 points once since he’s been out. Luckily, signs are looking good that he can be ready to play against the Chargers.

“We’re really just waiting for each morning to show up to see what his soreness level is and how he feels that he could possibly get through it,” Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said of Waller Friday. “If he does go and play for us, we’re certainly going to be cognizant of where his cardio is and take as much information from him, not only in the game, but we have from practice as well to the reps that he gets.”

Expectations for Waller’s possible return shouldn’t be too high. He’s been out of practice until this week so he’s likely not in the best shape. However, just having him on the field would help the Raiders’ offense significantly. With a playoff appearance on the line, it’s hard to imagine he doesn’t suit up.

