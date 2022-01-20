Raiders Named ‘Dark-Horse’ Destination for 8-Time Pro Bowler

With general manager Mike Mayock getting fired recently, the Las Vegas Raiders could be entering a transitionary period. Depending on who the team decides to hire as head coach and general manager, they could look a lot different in just a few short months. However, whoever takes the job should look at it as a win-now situation.

The Raiders made the playoffs despite having a lot of turmoil surrounding the team having an interim head coach. If they nail the coaching hire, free agency and the draft, this team could be contending for a Super Bowl soon. One of the most exciting aspects of the Raiders is their impressive and young defensive line. Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue combined for 18.0 sacks this season and could be the NFL’s next great pass-rushing duo.

Having those two still shouldn’t stop the team from adding more skill. According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, the Raiders could be a “dark-horse” destination for Los Angeles Rams eight-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Von Miller:

Von Miller is the other top pass-rusher set to reach the free-agent market. Though Miller is 32 years old, he still has plenty left in the tank. In eight games since being acquired by the Rams, Miller has produced five sacks, nine quarterback hits and 14 quarterback pressures. Presumably, the Rams will make a strong play to keep Miller. If he gets loose, though, the Las Vegas Raiders could become a dark-horse candidate to chase him.

Raiders fans are very familiar with Miller as he spent a decade terrorizing quarterbacks with the Denver Broncos in the AFC West. He accumulated 9.0 sacks in 17 career games against the Raiders. He’s 32-years-old now but is still a strong pass rusher, taking the quarterback down 9.5 times this season.

Miller a Better Fit in 3-4 Defense

Whether or not the Raiders pursue Miller should largely depend on who the defensive coordinator is next season. He has mostly played in a 3-4 base defense throughout his career and is currently doing that with the Rams. Current Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley mostly runs a 4-3 base so Miller may not be the best fit under him. Obviously, he’s a talented player and could likely make it work in any defense but he’s older now and may want to stick to what he knows.

Miller’s former head coach Vic Fangio was recently fired by the Broncos and he uses a 3-4 base. If recent rumors turn out to be true and the Raiders hire Jim Harbaugh as head coach, it’s possible that he brings on Fangio as his defensive coordinator. That would mean the team would install a defense that Miller is a better fit in. That said, he had two of his least impressive years under Fangio, only notching 12.5 sacks in 22 games under the coach.

Highest pass-rush grade in the playoffs since 2014: 1️⃣ Von Miller 91.7

2️⃣ Aaron Donald 90.9 Now they’re on the same team 😳 pic.twitter.com/QKWD0BQUWf — PFF (@PFF) January 19, 2022

Miller Is a Big Fan of Derek Carr

If Miller plans to move on from the Rams this offseason, the Raiders could be appealing to him due to his plays quarterback. The star pass rusher hasn’t been shy about his love for Derek Carr in the past.

“He’s one of my favorite quarterbacks in the league,” Miller during the season, via Raiders.com. “He’s a hell of a player, I’ve got a lot of respect for him. … I want him to do well, I want him to pass for all the yards in the world, just not against the Broncos.”

The two have a great relationship and that could appeal to Miller even though he doesn’t play on offense.

