Ex-Raiders Starting Linebacker Arrested in Nevada: Report

Since getting handed a season-ending suspension last year while playing for the Raiders, Vontaze Burfict has not gotten another chance in the NFL. His odds of getting another gig may have been dealt another serious blow on Saturday. According to ESPN, Burfict was arrested in Nevada:

Free-agent linebacker Vontaze Burfict was arrested early Saturday in Nevada on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to Clark County court records. According to Clark County Detention Center records, Burfict was being held on $1,000 bond. A hearing in the case was set for Monday. No information about the incident that led to Burfict’s arrest was immediately available.

Other than what ESPN reported, there have been no details released on the incident that led to his arrest. More information should come to light as the case develops.

Burfict’s Suspensions Haven’t Been Due to Legal Issues

As far as we know, this is the first time that Burfict has been arrested since playing in the NFL. He has been suspended many times in his career but none of them have been for legal issues. Most of his suspensions, including his most recent, were handed to him because of illegal hits he made in games.

Burfict was suspended for four games in 2018 due to violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. He’s been fined or suspended a total of 13 times throughout his eight-year career. While teammates and coaches have vouched for him as a player and a person, he’s figured out how to keep getting himself in trouble.

Burfict Was Trying to Get Back Into the NFL Prior to Season

This arrest could be potentially catastrophic for Burfict’s chances of getting back into the NFL. At his peak, he was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro. Mistakes on the field are what derailed his career. Now there’s a very good shot a mistake off the field could end it.

Depending on what the details of the case are, Burfict could be in trouble. Regardless, this isn’t a good look for him. He got in a lot of trouble on the field but was mostly able to stay clean off of it. If he was arrested for something very bad, the NFL could decide that they are done with Burfict. He was likely one more ugly hit away from getting a lifetime ban but this arrest could be the nail in the coffin.

It was just back in February that Burfict was reinstated to the NFL after serving his latest suspension. He expressed a desire to get back on the team. It seemed like the Raiders could give him a chance due to his close relationship with defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. While they didn’t re-sign him in the offseason, speculation that he could rejoin the team heated up when he was seen in Las Vegas. It now appears that he’s just taken to living in Nevada. The Raiders don’t like bringing in players who cause headaches so they will likely avoid a Burfict reunion.

