Raiders LB Throws Shade at Browns, David Njoku Claps Back

The Las Vegas Raiders were livid to find out that Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Browns had been postponed to Monday despite them being under the impression that games wouldn’t be postponed this season. Players like KJ Wright and Casey Hayward went after the NFL and NFLPA for the decision. However, there are no changing things now as the league has already made the decision.

The Browns have a large number of players on the COVID-19 list right now while the Raiders don’t have any. Despite that, Las Vegas believes they’re getting punished for Cleveland’s mistakes. Linebacker Will Compton decided to throw shade at the Browns for pushing for the postponement.

“Any time, any place” – not the Browns — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 17, 2021

Browns tight end David Njoku took note of Compton’s tweet and simply said, “See u on Monday.”

See u on Monday https://t.co/6kyinSK1Ul — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) December 18, 2021

Things could get chippy on Monday as the Raiders aren’t happy their schedule got messed up while the Browns won’t be happy about them taking shots at the team. It’s going to be a cold day but the two teams have plenty of reasons to be fired up to play.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Mark Davis Believes Browns Should Have to Come to Las Vegas

Prior to the game getting postponed, the Raiders were about to head to the airport to fly to Cleveland. They had already finished up practice for the week and were expecting a Saturday game. The NFL knew for days that the Browns were decimated by COVID-19. A decision likely should’ve come sooner so that the Raiders could’ve better prepared. Owner Mark Davis understands the decision but believes that the postponement puts his team at a “competitive disadvantage” considering they’re the ones who have to fly across the country.

“Health and safety is No. 1, but it’s tough,” Davis told ESPN. “Maybe Cleveland should travel here. That would make it more fair.”

The NFL is unlikely to move the game to Las Vegas but it sounds like a fair compromise considering the Raiders get absolutely zero benefits from the postponement while the Browns could get half of their starters back in time for the game now. That said, the Raiders are 3-4 at home this season and 3-3 on the road so perhaps they’re better off playing on the road.

There’s Still Uncertainty Surrounding Monday’s Game

The Raiders almost had a guaranteed win on Saturday. Either the Browns played without 11 starters and their head coach or they forfeited the game. Now they’ll likely be playing a team that’s closer to full strength. However, that might not necessarily be the case. The Browns have continuously been putting more players in COVID-19 protocols with each passing day. It’s still possible that their situation gets even worse and they end up having to forfeit.

That seems unlikely but nothing can be counted out right now. It’s hard to imagine the NFL will postpone the game again. Either a game will be played on Monday or the Browns will forfeit. At this point, the Raiders wouldn’t mind a forfeit and the easy win. They’ve lost five of their last six and nobody wants to play cold Cleveland weather.

READ NEXT: Ex-Raider Jon Gruden Called ‘Steal of the Draft’ Signs With Steelers

