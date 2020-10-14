Giants Veteran Airs Out ‘Finger Pointing’ Teammates

An 0-5 start to the season may not be that out of the realm of normal for a New York Giants franchise who has had just one winning season over the last seven years. However, for a two-time Super Bowl Champion such as defensive back Logan Ryan, this is uncharted territory.
As you could expect, Ryan isn’t adjusting well to his newfound losing ways. With that said, he and a handful of veteran offseason additions appear to be installing the right mindset in the Giants building, a mindset that seems to be seeping throughout the roster as a whole.
Here’s what Ryan had to say to the media when asked about the vibe in the Giants’ locker room following New York’s heart-wrenching 37-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5:
Emotional for a minute. Upset. We put a lot of time in. Guys put a lot of effort in. We wanted to win that game and we didn’t. I think honestly, it was a lot of finger pointing back to each other. It was a lot of finger pointing to the man in the mirror. I feel sick myself, about my play, I feel like I need to do more. Blake Martinez was upset with himself about one missed tackle. James Bradberry was upset about himself and one missed interception. Guys are trying to stand up and trying to lead and trying to do the right thing. That’s the sick part about it. It’s not a guy pointing fingers. Nobody is pointing fingers. Everyone is looking in the mirror about what they need to do better to help the team and win these games.
‘We Have to Make More Progress. We Have to Do Quickly.’
While Ryan feels for his teammates, he’s not blind to the fact that they, as well as himself, must improve, and quickly if they have any hopes of making a push in an NFC East division that shockingly enough is still in reaching distance.
This one hurts because we feel like we could have won that one. We didn’t play well enough to win. The turnovers, the penalties, and the bad defense before the half and at the end of the game – we have to execute better. We have to make more progress. We have to do quickly. But look man, I’m not running anywhere. I’m here. I don’t care what the record is. I’m here. I’m going to lead our troops. Joe is going to lead our troops and we’re going to have to execute better.
Over the first five weeks of his Giants tenure, Ryan has lost more games than he ever had during any single season over his four-year stint with the New England Patriots. Yet, to have a losing record in his previous seven NFL seasons, Ryan knows what a winning franchise looks like and by the sounds of it, the Giants are doing their best to once again work their way back into that category.
I’ve been on really good teams and it’s about details and executions. It’s on the players. That’s why it hurts because we care. You saw guys out of the locker room in two minutes and dressed and can’t wait to get to see what the snack was after the game – I don’t think you have that here. You have guys really painfully hurt with this one because we put a lot of work in and a lot of effort. We had a really great week of practice. We just didn’t execute in the situations that we needed. Hats off to them.
Dallas made some good plays. We did a good job containing them. CeeDee Lamb is a really good player. For a rookie, he came out and he tore us up in the zones. We had to adjust. Andy Dalton came off the bunch and made a good throw there in the end. We just have to be better and we know we can be. Our expectation and standard is to be. Our standard is to win these games. That’s why it hurts.
