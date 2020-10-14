Giants Veteran Airs Out ‘Finger Pointing’ Teammates

An 0-5 start to the season may not be that out of the realm of normal for a New York Giants franchise who has had just one winning season over the last seven years. However, for a two-time Super Bowl Champion such as defensive back Logan Ryan, this is uncharted territory.

As you could expect, Ryan isn’t adjusting well to his newfound losing ways. With that said, he and a handful of veteran offseason additions appear to be installing the right mindset in the Giants building, a mindset that seems to be seeping throughout the roster as a whole.

Here’s what Ryan had to say to the media when asked about the vibe in the Giants’ locker room following New York’s heart-wrenching 37-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5:

Emotional for a minute. Upset. We put a lot of time in. Guys put a lot of effort in. We wanted to win that game and we didn’t. I think honestly, it was a lot of finger pointing back to each other. It was a lot of finger pointing to the man in the mirror. I feel sick myself, about my play, I feel like I need to do more. Blake Martinez was upset with himself about one missed tackle. James Bradberry was upset about himself and one missed interception. Guys are trying to stand up and trying to lead and trying to do the right thing. That’s the sick part about it. It’s not a guy pointing fingers. Nobody is pointing fingers. Everyone is looking in the mirror about what they need to do better to help the team and win these games.

‘We Have to Make More Progress. We Have to Do Quickly.’

While Ryan feels for his teammates, he’s not blind to the fact that they, as well as himself, must improve, and quickly if they have any hopes of making a push in an NFC East division that shockingly enough is still in reaching distance.