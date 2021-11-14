Clippers Urged to Trade for Ex-Bulls Point Guard

Winners of seven straight games, the Los Angeles Clippers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

They have yet to lose in the month of November, and despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard, the Clips have started to gel after losing four of their first five. Los Angeles has found success leaning heavily on guard Paul George, who is currently ranked 4th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 26.4 points a game.

The Clippers have done as well as can be expected without their superstar, with seven players (including George) averaging in double figures. But even though team harmony is looking good, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley thinks L.A. should consider adding a secondary point guard.

Follow the Heavy on Clippers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Clipper Nation!

Follow Heavy on Clippers

Clips Urged to Go After Point Guard Tomas Satoransky via Trade

Buckley thinks the Clippers would benefit by adding a backup point guard who can distribute the ball well. His suggestion? Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky.

Satoransky spent the previous two seasons with the Chicago Bulls, and was sent to New Orleans as part of the Lonzo Ball trade. Here’s Buckley’s reasoning as to why the Clippers should attempt to nab him via trade:

The Clippers have kept competitive enough that it should make sense to buy at the trade deadline, even if there’s no clarity on Kawhi Leonard’s return from the partial ACL tear he suffered during the 2021 postseason. However, the playmaking need that predated Leonard’s injury hasn’t gone away. Paul George is the top distributor with just 5.4 assists per game, while Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe are the only other players dishing three helpers a night. Tomas Satoransky could provide some of the grease this offense needs to get going. He works as both a secondary distributor and a serviceable shooter, and he shouldn’t be too hard to pry away from the going-nowhere-fast New Orleans Pelicans.

Satoransky was with the Washington Wizards his first three years before heading to Chicago. He’s a solid role player — he has averaged 7.3 points a game over his six-year career, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 36.5% from three-point range — but does L.A. need him? Buckley has a point — New Orleans is likely going nowhere this season, but would the Clippers really want to disrupt or add to a unit that’s looking better on the court as the days progress?

Clippers Developing Solid Team Chemistry, Paul George Emerging as MVP Candidate

George has led the team in scoring 10 out of the 12 games played so far this season, and he has emerged an an early-season MVP candidate.

“I’ve played with a lot of MVP’s. James, Jokic, Russ. Paul George is definitely on that level,” Clips big man Isaiah Hartenstein said about PG, per Sports Illustrated.

“It’s been amazing,” Reggie Jackson told SI about George. “When you’ve got your best player playing on both sides of the floor. … He’s doing everything the team is asking for him and more. … It’s been a blessing to be by his side.”

Unless the Clippers go off the rails, adding a new player seems unnecessary. But as long as George and company are winning games, why mess with a good thing?

READ NEXT: Former Clipper Taking His Game to the German BBL