It’s Been a Rough Start, But Clippers Star Is Backing His PG

With a 104-84 win on Friday, the LA Clippers came out on top against Pat Bev and the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second straight game. As a result, the team now will have an opportunity to get back above .500 when it hosts LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Although things are starting to look up for the Clippers — aside from having multiple injuries to key players — there are still major issues in the team’s starting backcourt. Specifically, Eric Bledsoe hasn’t played at a level anywhere near his usual standard since he dropped 22 points on opening night.

Over his last seven games, Bledsoe has averaged just 6.9 points on 24.6% shooting and a paltry 8.7% from three-point range. In the latest win over the Wolves, he was 2-of-13 from the floor.

Despite Beldsoe’s continued struggles, though, Paul George isn’t ready to panic. The Clippers star continues to back his guy, who he believes is still in the midst of an adjustment period.

Following the team’s latest victory, George had a lot to say about what Bledsoe is going through. In doing so, he made a point to emphasize that what his teammate is currently facing is actually an incredibly difficult hill to climb.

“I don’t think people are understanding how hard it is for someone to come into a new system,” George said. “He’s being expected to have a large role and to bring what he’s great at. It’s hard to kind of find yourself, find your way.”

Although Bledsoe has had a rough go in the early campaign, George believes that progress is being made.

“I think you saw glimpses of where we can be most effective with Bled,” he maintained. “When he can get it, he can take advantage of his speed, his ability to put pressure on the team to have to run back, load up; I think he started to find his way through that.”

Clearly, George is continuing to support Bledsoe as he works to find his shot and define his role with the Clippers.

“We all love having Bled out there on the floor with us. He brings so much. I don’t care about his shooting. I don’t care if he’s struggling. He does stuff that box scores don’t show. He just plays hard. He does all the right things. It’s a long season; he’s going to find his way and get his shots.”

MVP Odds: George Not Getting Respect From Oddsmakers

It’s early yet, but in year 12, George appears to be well on his way toward logging the best individual campaign of his career. Through eight games, he’s logging a ridiculous 28-8-5-3 line and draining 38% of his triples. Without him, the Clippers are probably a lot worse than 4-4 at this point.

Despite his status as a certified one-man wrecking crew, though, oddsmakers don’t look keen on putting him into their MVP mix.

As relayed by Odds Shark on November 2, George’s odds to win the league’s top individual trophy currently sit at +2800. For frame of reference, that number places him in the No. 13 spot in terms of the best overall odds to win MVP. The current favorite is Warriors star Stephen Curry at +500.

