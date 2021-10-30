Clippers Fans React to Unconfirmed City Jersey Leak [LOOK]

Perhaps more now than ever, fashion is a major part of the NBA lifestyle. Not just in terms of what the players are wearing after games or when they get off the bus, either; teams seek to ignite the hoops masses with their on-court threads, too. And the LA Clippers‘ latest attempt may have hit pay dirt.

On Friday, All Clippers’ Joey Linn tweeted out pictures of what he labeled as the “unconfirmed” Clippers City Edition jerseys for the 2021-22 season. Shortly thereafter, a Reddit post offering further evidence that these are indeed the kits that the team will add this season popped up.

If the jerseys pictured are indeed the new City duds, the Clippers look to be leaning heavily on their time in San Diego and the early days in Los Angeles for inspiration.

In any case, fans wasted no time in hitting social media with their takes on the new gear. Although not all of them were completely sold on the new look, a significant portion of Clippers Nation looks primed to dole out large sums of cash for the forthcoming jerseys.

Clippers Fans Render Judgment on the Jerseys

Unconfirmed LA Clippers 2021-22 City Edition jerseys 👀 pic.twitter.com/XwsCr5WYH5 — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) October 29, 2021

By and large, the Clippers fans that have weighed in on the leak are good with the look. However, some are more enthused than others about the new blues.

“I think the baby blue sets them enough apart,” commented one fan. “There are a good 5 or 6 teams that are red, white, and blue anyways.”

Meanwhile, another opined that the jerseys are a copy of the “Oklahoma City theme.”

“Woulda rather had red,” confessed a third tweeter. “But these are still clean af and will have to open up my wallet for it…”

“An ode to SD!” declared a Redditor. “Being a San Diegan I think I’ve gotta get my hands on one.”

“I might mess around and get the jersey, shorts, and sweatshirt,” another comment read. “That’s how pumped I am to have the cursive back. And I’ve always preferred baby blue over our navy blue jerseys now.”

Get all the latest Clippers news, analysis and viral content! Follow the Heavy on Clippers Facebook page!

Follow Heavy on Clippers!

Coach Lue: Paul George Can’t Do It Alone

After missing 14 of his 20 shot attempts — and going 0-of-8 from three-point range — in the Clippers’ loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 27, Paul George went supernova in Portland on Friday. In 33 minutes of play, PG-13 dropped a season-high 42 points on 15-of-24 shooting, hitting six threes and adding eight rebounds.

The game provided further proof, though, that George needs more hands on deck; the club still lost by 19. After the game, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue all but begged his other players to contribute something more to the cause.

“We can’t wear him down expecting him to get 40 every night for us to be in the game,” Lue said, via The Athletic. “We just got to do a better job of being able to help him out.”

READ NEXT: