Clippers’ Paul George Reveals Ridiculous Postgame Workout Routine

Paul George has been a very busy man this postseason.

The Los Angeles Clippers star leads the NBA in playoff minutes (653) and points (426) and he is showing no signs of slowing down. He has played 10 games in which he has logged 40+ minutes so far in the playoffs, and he is averaging 28.6 points a game through three games against the Phoenix Suns.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue admitted George was feeling fatigued after the Clips went down 0-2 against Phoenix, but with Kawhi Leonard out of the lineup, rest for PG is not an option. L.A. managed to come back and win Game 3, bringing the series against the Suns to 1-2, and after the win, George raised a few eyebrows when he got into his postgame routine.

Follow the Heavy on Clippers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Clipper Nation!

Follow Heavy on Clippers

PG Has Hardcore Postgame Rehab

While every other team in the playoffs has gotten multiple days rest, the Clippers have had back-to-back games since earlier in June:

"The Clippers have not had consecutive days off in three weeks, and are not scheduled to have one through the end of the Conference Finals. Game 1 against the Suns tipped off 39 hours after the end of their last game." — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) June 21, 2021

When asked how he prepares in order to continuously play hard night after night, George said he recovers by working out more — among other things.

“I mean, it’s a lot,” George said. “I lift after games, you know what I mean, playing 40-plus and I still find time to lift. It’s just, it’s part of the process with massage, cold tub, hot tub, you know, BFR. It’s a lot that goes into it. It’s the reason why I kept you guys so long. It’s a process. I’m well-aware of the process, regardless how long it takes, I’ve got to do it, and it’s what keeps me going.”

When asked what “BFR” is, George replied: “It’s a lot to break down. It’s basically some blood flow work that kind of tricks your body, tricks your muscles. But it’s great for recovery.”

It certainly seems to be working.

Clippers Don’t Do Things the Conventional Way

The Clippers have fallen behind 0-2 in each of their first three series in the playoffs, but they’re still here, so they must be doing something right. Perhaps it’s the unique touch brought by the team’s head coach. Lue revealed he called his players after the team’s Game 2 loss to the Suns — which was at around 3-4:00, in the wee hours of the morning.

“After the game we landed, got home, first person I called was PG. I just told him, ‘We wouldn’t be in this position without you.’ That game’s over. It happens. Doesn’t mean anything. They took care of their two games at home and now we’ve got to go win our two games. And that’s the most important thing. So we can’t look at the past. We’ve got to look ahead,” Lue said.

“So many guys that are lost in this moment that, you know, we just stay together. We know that we have a real possibility to do something special, and we’re going to give everything we have,” George said after Game 3 against the Suns.

Clearly, PG has been giving everything he has before, during and after each game.

READ NEXT: Kawhi Knee Injury Alters Clippers Free-Agency as Analyst Tabs 4 Suitors