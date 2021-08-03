Clippers Standout Receiving ‘Serious Interest’ From 4 Teams: Report

Reggie Jackson could be on the move. The veteran guard for the Los Angeles Clippers is on the radar of at least four other NBA teams, as first reported by Sam Amick of The Athletic.

According to Amick, there are several intriguing teams all with an eye on Jackson:

“While the Clippers want to re-sign Reggie Jackson, source says he’s expected to receive serious interest from New Orleans if – when? – the Pelicans miss out on Kyle Lowry. The Knicks, Boston and Denver also interested,” Amick tweeted on August 2.

Jackson’s Strong Playoff Performance Piqued Interest

Jackson played lights out in the playoffs this year, tying his career-high of 17.8 points per game. He has started 49 games for L.A. in his two seasons with the team, averaging 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists, while also hitting a career-best 45% of his shots from the floor this past season.

He stepped up for the Clippers when Kawhi Leonard went down with a knee injury, and other teams have clearly taken notice. But can they convince him to leave L.A.?

“This was a family,” Jackson said after the Clippers lost in the Western Conference Finals. “We came together. We came together and we did something special this year. Like I said, fell short of what we really wanted, but yeah, I couldn’t be more proud of the group of guys that we have in the locker room.”

Jackson Was Emotional After Loss in Conference Championship

Visibly upset after the Clips’ elimination at the hands of the Phoenix Suns, Jackson gave a teary press conference after the game, where he expressed a strong admiration for his teammates and the city of Los Angeles.

“This city is special to me,” Jackson said. “I can’t predict the future, I have no idea what happens, but this city, this organization, this fan base is special. It holds a special place in my heart forever. I’ll forever be a Clipper. I’m thankful. I’m thankful for this opportunity. I’m thankful everybody who has been part of the journey who supported and made this year special.”

Whew. That certainly sounded like a goodbye, but one thing that may come into play here, in addition to the interest of other teams, is the fact that Jackson has Early Bird Rights.

Per CBS Sports:

Early Bird Rights kick in two seasons after a player signs with a team, and it grants that team far more flexibility in retaining that player as a free agent. Rather than a 20 percent raise, it allows the team to offer that player either 175 percent of its previous salary or 105 percent of the league’s estimated average salary, whichever number is higher. The average salary is the number that the league uses for the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. Last season, it was just below $9.3 million. It will be slightly higher this offseason as the cap rises, and when you factor in the extra five percent, Jackson’s Early Bird max will likely start at above $10 million. … The free-agent market is unpredictable, but Jackson’s performance this postseason warrants a salary far beyond $10 million … If he re-signs with the Clippers for one year this offseason, he would gain full Bird Rights in 2022.

Thus, it will depend on Jackson. According to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, “The Clippers were in contact with Jackson’s representatives throughout Monday; the minimum they can offer him is two years, starting at just more than $10 million, but Jackson, who is 31, could be seeking more long-term security.”

It looks like the Clips are trying to secure Jackson’s services again, and the Pelicans have removed themselves from the four teams rumored to be interested when they signed Devonte Graham, so his market has gotten a bit smaller. We’ll know soon enough what he decides to do.

