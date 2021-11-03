Struggling Clippers Vet Gets Shooting Advice From Team’s Rookie

The ball just hasn’t been falling for Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson so far this season. The 11-year vet is off to the worst start of his career in terms of shooting percentage, hitting just 31% of his shots from the floor and 29.1% of his three-point attempts.

That’s the worst he has shot since the 2011-12 season, which was his first in the NBA — and considering he’s playing a career-high 34.8 minutes this year, that’s far from ideal.

“I can’t imagine being in a dry spell like this much longer,” Jackson said about his slow start, via The Orange County Register, adding it helped knowing Clipper Nation has his back. He also has one of the team’s top rookies looking out for him.

Jackson Wants to Step Up in Kawhi Leonard’s Absence

The Clippers are off to a slow start themselves, losing four of their first six games in what could prove to be a long season with top player Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely. Head coach Ty Lue thinks it’s just a matter of time before things start clicking.

“If we make shots, we’ll get up to speed because now there’s gonna be more driving lanes, more time to attack. But if you’re not making shots, I wouldn’t guard us,” Lue said on November 2, per Tomer Azarly. When we start making shots, I think a lot of things will change.”

“Being an elder statesman on this team, got to be a leader on this team, I want to help find ways to get wins,” Jackson told the OC Register.

Have no fear, though. Clips rookie Brandon Boston Jr. has given the veteran guard some sage — albeit cheeky — advice.

Jackson Reveals Advice From Brandon Boston

The Clippers selected Boston in the second round of the draft this year with the 51st overall pick, and he has appeared in one game so far, scoring three points. The rookie averaged 11.5 points in his lone year at Kentucky last season, shooting 30% from downtown and 35.5% from the floor. He’s no Ray Allen, but Boston still offered some advice for how Jackson can improve his shot.

“I gotta hear you talk nice,’” Jackson said the rookie told him before the team’s November 1 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. “‘Talk more nicely to the basket.’ That was his word of advice to me: ‘Reg, you can’t keep being so harsh. You got to talk nice, and she’ll be good to you.’”

Boston’s comfort level with the team’s veterans seems good, but fun as this advice is, Jackson has to hope he comes out of his slump sooner rather than later. He just went over 8,000 career points in the team’s 99-94 win over the Thunder, and he’s too integral a piece, particularly with Kawhi out, to continue playing so poorly. Superstitions are also a dime a dozen in professional sports, so if a little sweet talk to the rim helps, why not throw a few compliments up with each jump shot?

