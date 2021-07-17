Clippers in ‘Serious Talks’ to Hire Ex-Lakers Star: Report

The Los Angeles Clippers are contemplating adding former NBA star Brian Shaw to their coaching staff. As first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Clippers are “in serious talks” with Shaw, who is currently coach of the G League Ignite, a developmental team composed of elite young prospects and veteran players meant to be an alternative to college basketball.

Shaw played in the NBA for 14 seasons, from 1988-2003. He spent time with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers, where he and Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue were teammates for two seasons. Shaw won three championships with the Lakers, and eventually moved on to the coaching realm, where he added two more rings.

Brian Shaw: A Brief Look at His Coaching History

Per Mirjam Swanson of the Orange County Register, Lue is looking for multiple assistants. “A league source said the Clippers are in talks with several candidates as they work to fill openings created by the departures of three assistants from last season’s staff, a collective that helped steer the Clippers to a Western Conference finals berth for the first time in franchise history,” Swanson wrote July 15.

The Clips lost assistant Chauncey Billups, who left to coach the Portland Trail Blazers, and they also saw the Golden State Warriors steal former assistant Kenny Atkinson. On top of that, Billups is taking defensive guru Roy Rogers away from Lue to join his staff in Portland. Thus, the Clippers have some significant shoes to fill.

Shaw has been working in the league in some coaching capacity since 2005.

Here’s a quick look at his coaching resumé:

2020–present: NBA G League Ignite (head coach)

2016–2019: Los Angeles Lakers (associate head coach)

2013-15: Denver Nuggets (head coach)

2011–2013: Indiana Pacers (associate head coach)

2005–2011: Los Angeles Lakers (assistant)

Ty Lue Praised His Assistants At Season’s End

“I’m proud of our guys. Been through a lot this season, a lot of ups and downs, a lot of injuries, and our guys stayed the course. We did something special this year, even though we didn’t complete what we wanted to complete. I thought we did a great job of just doing something special, doing something this franchise has never done before,” Lue said after the Clippers fell in the Western Conference Finals, adding:

“Our coaching staff was tremendous this year. Did a lot to help me out. Did a lot for the players. I think having a lot of structure this season was really good for us.”

In Shaw, not only would Lue have a familiar face around, he would get an experienced coach with a keen understanding of how to develop young players. According to ESPN’s The Undefeated, the G League Ignite team offered Shaw an extension in June, so it will be interesting to see how things unfold. As of now, Shaw has yet to commit to either position.

