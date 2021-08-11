Clippers Urged to Bring Back Former Player for ‘Swan Song’

The Los Angeles Clippers and J.J. Redick parted ways in 2017 after the shooting guard spent four seasons with the team, and now, one analyst thinks a reunion makes a ton of sense.

Redick was a part of the “Lob City” era for the Clips, which ran from approximately 2012-17 and featured the likes of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan, among others. The veteran guard scored 15.8 points a game with the Clippers over four seasons, the second-highest average out of the six teams he has played for. Over his 15 seasons, the former Duke standout has shot 44.7% from the floor, averaging 12.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.

According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, it would benefit the Clippers to sign Redick with the aim of adding depth while also potentially giving the veteran one last hurrah.

Would Adding Redick Boost Paul George’s Game?

Bailey thinks a reunion with Redick would help a Clips squad that will be desperate for more offense with star player Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely as he recovers from surgery to repair his torn ACL. Here’s Bailey’s logic for pairing the Clippers and Redick a second time:

Adding JJ Redick may seem a little redundant with Luke Kennard on the roster, but the latter can do a little more off the bounce than people give him credit for. Redick is a more dedicated floor-spacer whose off-ball movement can still bend defenses. With Kawhi Leonard likely to miss the 2021-22 campaign, the Los Angeles Clippers will need as much firepower as possible around Paul George. And returning to L.A. would make for a fun swan song for the 37-year-old Redick. He’s just 50 threes away from becoming the 11th player in NBA history to make at least 2,000 threes. Last season, even with a funky role on both the New Orleans Pelicans and Mavericks, he hit 66.

There’s no question that Redick, a career 41.5% shooter from beyond the arc, would open things up for PG, particularly if the price was right. But would Redick be willing to return to L.A. after recently revealing he didn’t always enjoy his time there?

Redick Discussed ‘Pettiness’ Experienced at End of Clippers Run

While the Clippers made the playoffs every year of the “Lob City” era from 2012-2017, they never advanced beyond the second round, and eventually, the team disbanded. In July, on his podcast, The Old Man and the Three, Redick discussed his time with the Clips, and admitted it ended on a sour note.

“I’ve said this a million times,” Redick said, via Sports Illustrated. “Later on in my Clippers run, there was a sense of pettiness, and we weren’t necessarily happy for each other’s success. And I think that happens.”

Redick didn’t go into too much more detail, although he added: “In order to be excited for someone else’s success, you have to be willing to sacrifice something.”

He’s not wrong, but the Clippers have a very different team and culture now then they did when Redick first arrived nearly 10 years ago. It would be an unexpected reunion, and an intriguing one, should the vet be open to returning.

