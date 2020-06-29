Lakers to Sign Former Champion for NBA Return: Report

The LeBron James-JR Smith reunion is apparently finally going to happen. There’s been speculation that the Los Angeles Lakers have had an interest in Smith for months, but they never pulled the trigger on a deal. However, with the news that Avery Bradley won’t be playing in the NBA reboot, the team needed to replace him.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers have decided to sign Smith to replace Bradley.

The Lakers, league sources say, are expected to finalize a rest-of-the-season contract with J.R. Smith before Tuesday's 11:59 PM ET closure of the NBA's "transaction window" Rosters for the NBA restart at Walt Disney World must be turned in to the league office Wednesday — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 29, 2020

This news shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The Lakers worked Smith out months ago and the veteran has been seen in Los Angeles over the last few weeks. He’s also got a strong relationship with James, which probably sealed the deal for him. With the signing of Smith, the Lakers get a veteran sharpshooter with championship experience. His blunder in the 2018 NBA Finals has stuck with him, but he’ll have a real shot to redeem himself this season.

