Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma Issues Strong Reaction to COVID-19 Monitor

When — and if — the NBA season restarts in Orlando next month, players will be given the option to wear a “Smart Ring” that will detect if they begin showing symptoms of COVID-19, per CNBC.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is not a fan of the idea, commenting on Twitter that the ring looks “like a tracking device.”

Look like a tracking device🧐 https://t.co/miBhySyV0L — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 18, 2020

The NBA recently issued a robust 113-page guidebook of health and safety protocols and mentioned the ring.

“Players will be asked to wear an optional ‘proximity alarm’ that would notify the player if he spends more than five seconds within six feet of another person wearing an alarm. The device will only be mandatory for team and league staff members, according to the union memo, which also states that players will be given the option of wearing ‘an Oura smart ring’ that tracks temperature, respiratory and heart rate and other health measures, and may help with coronavirus protection.”

Kyle Kuzma Pokes Fun at ‘Violation Hotline’

Kuzma also issued a comical reaction to another aspect of the NBA restart, which is the “violation hotline.” He dubbed it the “snitch hotline.”

“If anyone on the campus sees rules being broken and worries that the actions of one individual might bring harm on the rest of them, the NBA will have an anonymous hotline available for reporting purposes. Teams ‘are required to report immediately to the league office any information regarding any potential or actual violation,’ and all campus participants are strongly encouraged to report any potential or actual violation.”

The NBA is doing all it can do to quell the heath concerns that come with restarting the season in a central location. According the the handbook, a player who tests positive will be hospitalized if needed and otherwise be placed in immediate isolation in “Isolation Housing,” which is described as a house, hotel or other facility that is different from their previous location.

Kyle Kumza Ready to Hoop With Lakers, LeBron James

While he may be making fun of some of the proposed protocols, Kuzma has been consistent in that he wants to return to the court. When the rumors started to circulate of a resistance against an NBA restart, Kuzma wrote: “Some of us want to hoop and compete don’t get that twisted….”

Some of us want to hoop and compete don’t get that twisted…. https://t.co/GoRnvy6rzN — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 12, 2020

Before the NBA season was put on hold, the Lakers were rolling behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, reeling off a 49-14 record. They are the favorite to win the title at +200.

Kuzma was adjusting to his role as a sixth man in the Lakers rotation, averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 24.6 minutes a game — down nearly 10 minutes from his average last season.

While Dwight Howard and Avery Bradley are among players still weighing a return to basketball, there has been no uncertainty about LeBron James’ plans. The four-time MVP is eager for the restart and the pursuit of a fourth title. He believes he can continue to speak out on social issues while wrapping us the season.

