Patrick Beverley Throws Shade at Jared Dudley, Lakers Vet Buries Him

The fact that the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers are the consensus two best teams in the Western Conference, there’s a good amount of animosity between them. Players from both sides have thrown shade at the other. Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is probably the player who is quickest to throw a jab at the Lakers if the opportunity presents itself.

Jared Dudley has been among the most vocal Lakers since he joined the team and recently pointed out that there should be more concern surrounding potential “soft tissue injuries” upon the NBA return. Beverley decided to throw shade at Dudley over his thoughts.

Again basketball is a year-round sport. We don’t wanna hear that sh*t. Check 🏀 https://t.co/USldo3JXa4 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 24, 2020

Not one to stay quiet when called out, Dudley clapped back at Beverley.

I don’t know what you talking about. Season happening! Believe that! But if you don’t think we as athletes should be talking about protest, injuries, COVID then you might want to sit this convo out bruh… https://t.co/yJo4FGGSas — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) June 24, 2020

As of the writing of this, Beverley has not responded.

Clippers & Lakers Destined for Playoff Clash?

Beverley and the Clippers suffered a loss to the Lakers shortly before the season was suspended. However, before that, the Clippers were 2-0 against their inner-city rival. Based on how the season has gone so far, it’s hard to know who is the better team.

The Lakers have the better duo with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, but the Clippers have the better depth. If things are similar to how they were before the season was suspended, it’s hard to imagine the two Los Angeles teams won’t clash at some point in the playoffs.

Lakers Lost Avery Bradley, Clippers Could Lose Key Player

If the Lakers and Clippers do play, they could both be without key players. Avery Bradley has reportedly already informed the Lakers that he’ll be sitting out for the NBA return. On the Clippers side of things, Lou Williams told Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times that there’s a chance he won’t play:

I think for us, the only benefit of us not playing is to keep the focus on the fight. And with that being said, this is in six weeks, so we don’t know what it looks like in six weeks. In six weeks the world may need some healing, they may need us to be on the floor. But if more Black kids or more Black adults or any adults that’s dealing with police brutality are getting killed and we’re still outraged, I don’t know if it’s in our best interests to suit up because it looks like we don’t care. You know what I mean? It’s just a fine balance we’re trying to create. Like I said, earlier, this is a whirlwind of a time. We don’t know what’s the right decision now, we’re trying to figure that out on the fly like everybody else because, you know, we have a job to do and livelihoods and we have families to feed and we’re also a majority of Black men at the same time. And so we’re trying to find that balance where if we do suit up we’re having conversations behind closed doors. If we do suit up, how much of this platform can we really use? Can we get a ‘Black Lives Matter’ patch on our jerseys? Can our jerseys say ‘Black Lives Matter’? Can the court say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ so we can use that platform to the best of our abilities? So it’s just hard to call, bro. it’s honestly, it’s hard to call. I’m 50-50 right now, to be honest with you.

It would be a big blow to the Clippers if they were without Williams. That said, it could help level the playing field with the Lakers considering they’ll be missing a starter.

