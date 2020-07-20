Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Reacts to Viral Wedding Photo

The ever-growing fan club for Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso has a new contender for its No. 1 spot.

Twitter user Hayden Damico shared some photos from his wedding, showing that he got married with a No. 4 Caruso jersey under his traditional wedding garb. Quite the way to walk the aisle.

“Did I get married in an [Alex Caruso] jersey? I got married in an [Alex Caruso] jersey. #Carushow #CarusGoat.” Later in the comments he wrote, “Just want him to notice me,” which is exactly what happened.

“Guaranteed successful marriage.. congrats bro,” Caruso wrote. Even Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma chimed in following Caruso’s response, simply writing: “Fire.”

Fire — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 20, 2020

Alex Caruso Has Cult Following Online

The wedding photos are just the latest evidence of the cult-like following Caruso has online. He has quickly established himself as a fan-favorite in Los Angeles thanks to his explosive — and surprising — dunking ability and unassuming look. It has spawned nicknames for the 26-year-old like Bald Eagle, Carushow and LeBron James’ personal favorite — GOAT. At one point, Caruso was even among the top vote-getters for the All-Star game.

Caruso through the legs ➡️ LeBron through the stratosphere 😱😱😱 (📺: TNT ) pic.twitter.com/hVU1IHxo0u — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 26, 2020

Caruso has embraced his passionate following, but pointed out on the The Official Lakers Podcast that it was “borderline annoying” early in the season when he was unable to keep up with the hype machine, feeling like it was taking away from the team’s overall success.

“Yeah for sure. I mean there was moments — not as much in the beginning … And when I say the beginning, I mean the beginning of the season, because that’s when it really picked up and people were trying to label me as that, and like really hyped it up. I was really just excited to finally play and be a part of an NBA roster, and contribute to a team for 82 games. And all that’s going on, and obviously anybody that knows me, y’all know I’m pretty low-key, low-maintenance, like that stuff doesn’t really bother me.

VideoVideo related to lakers guard alex caruso reacts to viral wedding photo 2020-07-20T19:37:58-04:00

“But yeah, it did get to a point to where I was just sitting back and literally anything I did, somebody would tweet about it, or somebody was reporting on it, and at a certain point I was just like, ‘this is just like borderline annoying.’ It was to the point where it’s like, let’s just focus on basketball, and we’re having so much success on the court that I would love for it to be more about that than me doing a random play in a game.”

Alex Caruso Will Play Bigger Role With Avery Bradley, Rajon Rondo Out

With Avery Bradley staying home for the NBA restart and Rajon Rondo out six to eight weeks with a fractured thumb, Caruso is likely to play a much larger role in the rotation.

“I don’t have the same natural ability that Rondo does to be able to throw some crazy passes and have his IQ for the game,” said during a recent interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “But I think me being able to run the show and get guys shots might open up opportunities for (Kyle) Kuzma to handle a little more, be the ballhandler in pick-and-roll with Dwight. That’s been successful for us this year.”

Caruso was averaging 17.8 minutes per game, notching 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also snatched one steal per game.

READ NEXT: Update Provided on Status of Lakers Veteran Markieff Morris