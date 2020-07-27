Important Lakers-Anthony Davis Contract Update Revealed by Insider

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding Anthony Davis’ contract ever since the Los Angeles Lakers traded for him. While it seemed obvious that the team would offer him the maximum amount of money they could, the COVID-19 pandemic could’ve feasibly affected their ability to do that. However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst put to bed the notion that the Lakers wouldn’t be able to afford Davis this offseason:

The Lakers, however, still likely will have no issues in re-signing star Anthony Davis, as their local television deal brings them around $200 million annually, sources said. Added with their national television share, the Lakers could bring in more than $300 million if they don’t sell a single ticket.

There’s no doubt that Los Angeles has seen a massive decrease in revenue. Fortunately, they are one of the most popular teams in all of sports and will be just fine when it comes to finances. Affording Davis shouldn’t be a problem and it’s doubtful the Lakers will even give a second thought to giving the superstar whatever he wants.

Will Davis Re-Sign With Lakers?

The fact that teams are losing money could also help the Lakers retain Davis as there could be teams that aren’t as interested in spending big this offseason. Even if that weren’t the case, it has always been a longshot that Davis wouldn’t come back. He’s been completely embraced by the city and the Lakers are one of the best teams in the NBA.

Davis gets to play in a big market with one of the best players in the world in LeBron James. It would make no sense for him to leave this offseason. If the Lakers win the title, then he has a chance to be part of a potential dynasty. If the team loses, then he comes back with a chip on his shoulder. It’s just hard to imagine him not sticking around for a little while longer.

LeBron James & Anthony Davis Make Debut In NBA Bubble | First Half HighlightsLeBron James and Anthony Davis returned to the hardwood for the first time since the NBA was put on pause. While they only played in the first half, LeBron and AD showed flashes of why the Los Angeles Lakers entered the NBA bubble with the top seed in the Western Conference. #NBA #NBABubble #LeBronJames #AnthonyDavis #NBAHighlights #Lakers Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/BleacherReport?sub_confirmation=1 Follow on IG: http://www.instagram.com/f/bleacherreport Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bleacherreport Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bleacherreport 2020-07-24T03:49:05Z

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

How Long Will Davis Stay in Los Angeles?

Now, once LeBron is gone, it’s anybody’s guess what Davis will do. He’s at least got two more years after this season and possibly more. However, it remains to be seen how much longer he’ll play like a superstar. If LeBron starts to fade and the Lakers aren’t as good, Davis could eventually start thinking about jumping ship before he’s out of his prime.

The rumors that have been circulating have indicated that he’s not likely to sign a long-term deal with the team. Before LeBron joined the team, the Lakers were a disaster. It makes sense why Davis might be weary that will happen again once his star teammate leaves. The Lakers need to show that they have a plan to maintain success past LeBron. After next season, the team needs to focus on finding another star player who is around Davis’ age. If they can do that, there’d be no reason for him to not finish his career with the purple and gold.

READ NEXT: Lakers’ LeBron James Threw Major Shade at Magic Guard During Scrimmage

