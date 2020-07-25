Lakers Star Player Forced to Leave Scrimmage Game With Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers have suffered their first scare of the NBA return in Orlando as Anthony Davis was forced to leave the scrimmage game against the Magic due to a poked eye. According to Mike Trudell, Davis will not return at any point in the game.

Anthony Davis will not return to this game after getting poked in the eye in the 1st Q. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 25, 2020

A poked eye isn’t too big of a concern but if it’s bad enough, it could cause the big man to miss a little time. Fortunately, it shouldn’t be anything too serious. The Lakers are going to be overly cautious with their star and there’s no reason for him to play through pain in a scrimmage game. Davis has a reputation for being somewhat injury prone and the team shouldn’t risk anything with him when it comes to non-playoff games.

Davis Was Playing Very Well

Davis was having himself quite a game before having to sit out. He looked strong on offense and defense. Through two games, it’s clear that Davis is healthy and fresh. He’s put very impressive performances in both games.

Anthony Davis in two scrimmage games: 24 mins

21 points

7-for-10 from the field

6-for-8 from the line

1-for-3 from three — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) July 25, 2020

LeBron James may be the team leader and best player, but Davis might be the key to the Lakers winning the finals. He hasn’t played a ton of meaningful games over his career. That should change this year as Los Angeles is one of the favorites to win it all. Based on these first two scrimmage games, Davis looks hungry as ever and is clearly one of the best players in the NBA right now. The Lakers might just have the best duo in the entire NBA.

A big advantage the Lakers have over a lot of teams is their size. If their bigs play well, it’s going to be hard to beat the purple and gold.

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Davis Is Fan of What the NBA Has Done With the Arena

Though it’s still very early in the process, the NBA seems to have nailed the atmosphere in the arena that teams are playing in. There’s no great substitute for having real fans there, but it hasn’t felt distracting at all. Even the fake crowd noise isn’t too jarring. Davis is also a fan of how the NBA has gone about it.

“I think it’s pretty cool how they have the big monitors so you can have family, friends, fans, whoever, kind of be in the arena,” Davis said. “I think that’s a pretty dope idea. I know they’re still trying to figure out some things as far as lighting and the sounds, but I think the whole concept of it is pretty dope.”

It’s definitely a lot quieter than watching a normal NBA game but it wouldn’t be surprising if the league had bigger plans for playoff games. Obviously, it’s unfortunate the Lakers lost their homecourt advantage, but at the end of the day, every player should be used to playing basketball without crowds. If anything, it will be a great equalizer.

READ NEXT: Larry Nance Jr. Explains Why Lakers’ Anthony Davis Is DPOY Over Giannis

