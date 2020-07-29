Lakers Star Anthony Davis Inspires Viral Reaction With New Look

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to have Anthony Davis in the lineup when they take on the Clippers as the NBA season resumes on Thursday. However, the star forward might be looking a little different than how fans remember, if his practice look on Wednesday was any indication.

Davis is rebounding from an eye-poke he suffered during the team’s second scrimmage and is listed as questionable. However, Davis said his plan is to suit up and be a full-go for the first real action in four-plus months.

“That’s the plan,” Davis told reporters after taking part in a full practice on Wednesday. “I’ll get evaluated again tonight by one of the doctors here and kind of get an update from them. … That’s the plan, for me to play.”

Anthony Davis Sports Googles in Practice

While it was nice to hear that Davis plans to play, what got people talking was his look in practice, which featured some grown out hair and goggles.

“Looking like a Young Cap,” the Lakers official Twitter account wrote, referring of course to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Looking like a Young Cap 🥽 pic.twitter.com/9xYRbKcgmz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 29, 2020

“It was definitely different today in the practice,” Davis said of the eye protection. “It felt very different.”

His superstar cohort LeBron James responded on Instagram, writing: “I mean, I’m rocking with the look. Anthony Jabbar-Davis.”

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was also a fan of Davis sporting the eyewear.

“He looked better than anybody that’s ever worn them,” Vogel said jokingly. “It’s a style thing. We have a good-looking superstar that looks great in glasses or goggles or whatever you want to call those things. It was great to have him back out there. Obviously it’s still going to be dependent on his evaluation tonight, how he feels overnight, and we’ll see how the eyes feel tomorrow.”

Lakers Would Miss Anthony Davis on Both Ends

When the season left off, Davis was averaging 26.2 points per game along with 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He was also a Defensive Player of the Year candidate with 2.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.

Davis has been touted by Vogel as the top defender in the league for his versatility, something the Lakers would miss tremendously if he was not able to make it on the floor.

“Anthony dominates in his own matchup in most cases, but also has the ability to switch out and guard anyone on the floor at any size and be one of the best rim protectors in the game,” Vogel said. “So that versatility and dominance makes him the frontrunner in my book.”

James had a similar sentiment.

“He does everything,” James added. “He’s able to protect the rim, he’s able to guard in the post, he’s able to switch out to guards, he’s able to block shots when guys are shooting floaters and runners. Get steals. … He does everything defensively for us. That’s why he’s Defensive Player of the Year. There’s not one thing he doesn’t do well defensively.”

The Lakers are installed as the title favorite in Orlando, coming in at +200 per Odds Shark. The Bucks are close behind at +280, followed by the Clippers at +300.

