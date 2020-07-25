Lakers Incredibly Explosive Bench at Scrimmage Game Goes Viral

For a team that has a lot of older veterans on the squad, the Los Angeles Lakers sure do have a lot of fun. The bench has been incredibly lively all season long and the team chemistry is a sight to behold. They haven’t been able to play a game for several months and it’s clear they’ve been very eager to return.

The Lakers are playing scrimmage games ahead of the NBA reboot but that hasn’t stopped the team’s bench from growing crazy every time they make a big play.

Lakers bench is a show in itself during the game. pic.twitter.com/gWg9hLT93d — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 25, 2020

For an early afternoon game that doesn’t have any bearing on the playoffs, it’s impressive how much energy the bench has. The Lakers also had fun when they took the court for the game.

Los Angeles Lakers take the court as if it’s a packed arena. pic.twitter.com/CT43wVs3PA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 25, 2020

These are obviously not ideal circumstances to play basketball in but the Lakers are making the best of it. It’ll be a lot of fun to see how crazy they get when they start playing games that matter.

Frank Vogel Talks LeBron James’ 1st Scrimmage Back

Despite being in his 17th season, LeBron James clearly didn’t slow down during the break from basketball. In fact, he looks just as good as ever. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel had a chance to talk about what impressed him about the star’s return.

“More than anything how vocal he is on the defensive end of the floor,” Vogel told the media before Saturday’s game. “We’re trying to get new guys up to speed with how we do things, strengthen the habits that work for us during the regular season, and he’s out there barking out coverages and getting people in the right spot and trying to take a charge at one point, just leading us on that end of the floor.”

Based on these scrimmage games, it looks like LeBron is taking this very seriously. He’s playing hard on defense, driving down the lane and is consistently vocal. He isn’t taking the opportunity for granted.

Vogel Reveals Why LeBron Is MVP

The NBA will announce the winners of the seasonal awards soon and LeBron is one of the top contenders for league MVP. Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to be the front runner to win the award but there are those who think LeBron is deserving, including his head coach.

“One of the biggest reasons why I think he’s the MVP … when you have the quarterback of the defense and the quarterback of the offense the way he does it, the best in the league, that’s the argument right there,” Vogel said. “Media and opposing teams are probably seeing that more with the fan-less environment, but it’s something that’s not new to us, and has been a huge part of our success this year.”

What LeBron is doing at his age is certainly unprecedented. It remains to be seen if he’ll actually win the award but there’s no doubt he’s done a lot to prove that he is worthy.

