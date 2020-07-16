Rival Coach Trolls Lakers Star LeBron James With Snitching Threat

The anonymous NBA tip line has become a hot topic since players arrived in the bubble and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers is joking that he’s going to use what has been dubbed the ‘snitch hotline’ to get one over on the team’s rivals — most notably Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The Clippers are currently second in the Western Conference standings as the NBA restart approaches, behind the Lakers by 5.5 games. Rivers cracked the joke about reporting James and others standing in the team’s way of a first championship while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

“I turned in LeBron yesterday. I’m turning in Pop today,” Rivers joked. “I’m trying to turn all these guys in. I think it’s phenomenal. We’re going to be the only team left when this is done.”

It wouldn’t be the first time a Lakers player’s name came up on the hotline. LA big man Dwight Howard said he was given a warning after being reported for not wearing a mask, as first point out by Heavy’s Scoop B. Robinson. Howard was given a warning.

Multiple players have already been given warnings, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo and Richaun Holmes of the Kings both violated the restrictions set in place and were forced to restart their quarantine periods.

Frank Vogel: LeBron James Looking Ready for Action

One can’t blame Rivers for wanting to find a way to avoid James. The four-time MVP has his sights set on a title and his head coach Frank Vogel said it looks like he never took a day off.

“Outstanding,” Vogel said of the shape James showed up to Orlando in, per Mike Trudell. “It’s really remarkable how he’s been able to stay in shape, stay ready, to be sharp as if there wasn’t a layoff at all. He’s playing at a really high level.”

Vogel also commended James for the role he’s played off the court, bonding with his teammates as they prepare for the unprecedented restart.

“He’s a lot of fun,” Vogel said. “I commend him, for someone of his stature, to just be one of the guys.”

LeBron James Focused on Hauling in NBA Title

James is in his 17th NBA season, but sure hasn’t looked like it. At the time of the stoppage, James was averaging 34.9 minutes per games, 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and a league-leading 10.6 assists, pulling himself into the MVP conversation. James is locked in as he seeks his fourth NBA title with a third different team. However, he’ll also continue to be a catalyst for change with the spotlight on the courts in Orlando.

“I’m here for one goal and one goal only,” James told reporters in his first press conference since arriving in the Disney World bubble. “That’s to win a championship. And to get better every single day. That’s my mindset. My mindset is to do that on the floor. My mindset off the floor is to continue to give education, continue to give guidance to my communities and communities around the world, in the inner city about how important our voice is, how important we are, and creating change.

“That is my main focus. I’m here to do nothing else besides play the game at high level, bring a championship back to L.A. hopefully and also continue to push the envelope with creating change for my people.”

