Lakers Coach Has Strong Reaction to Dwight Howard’s Warning

Dwight Howard received a warning for not wearing a mask consistently around the NBA campus in Orlando this week and the alert was heard loud and clear by the Los Angeles Lakers big man.

Howard’s head coach Frank Vogel was asked for his reaction to Howard being reported on the anonymous NBA tip line on Friday while speaking to reporters.

“[My] reaction is that we all should be wearing masks in and around the hotel lobby,” Vogel said. “And the areas that we’re being asked to wear a mask, we should wear a mask. And he’s doing so now.”

Howard revealed that he had been reported on the “snitch line” during an extended Instagram Live session earlier in the week.

“Somebody told on me,” Howard said, per Heavy’s Scoop B Robinson.

Multiple players have already been given warnings, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo and Richaun Holmes of the Kings both violated the restrictions set in place and were forced to restart their quarantine periods.

Dwight Howard Ready for Championship Run With Lakers

Howard was on the bubble about joining the Lakers in Orlando, but made ultimately made the decision to join his squad and pursue his first NBA title. However, he will be donating the remainder of his season salary — around $700,000 — to the Breath Again campaign, which aims to bridge gaps among races and to end racism and hatred.

“I have a contractual obligation to my teammates, to my fans, the Lakers, the organization and everyone, but at the same time, I also have an obligation to my family and to my community,” Howard said.

Howard — an eight-time All-Star — has had a resurgent season back in Los Angeles for a second stint, providing a spark at the center position off the bench with 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. Howard recently made a bold statement on social media, showing just how much this championship run in the purple and gold means to him.

Lakers Stars Unlikely to Play in All Scrimmages

The Lakers might be the favorites in Orlando as the NBA restarts, but the team still has quite a bit to do in terms of figuring out their new rotation with both Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley out. Rondo fractured a thumb during a practice and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, while Bradley decided to sit out the restart to stay with his family.

Vogel told reporters on Friday that it’s unlikely LeBron James and Anthony Davis will play in all three scrimmages, which could give the Lakers reserves — like Howard — a chance to shine just a little brighter.

The Lakers season will officially start on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers.