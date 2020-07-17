Pau Gasol future still in doubt heading into the upcoming season

If there is one thing that Pau Gasol is sure of is that is he is still not sure what the future has in store for him professionally. The flame is still there and he continues to have in his list of goals the possibility of participating in his fifth Olympics in Tokyo next year.

The six-time All-Star center finds himself with lots of health complications and is still rehabilitating his foot injury that he has not been able to recover from. This limited his playing time at his last stop with the Milwaukee Bucks. He finds himself at a crossroads in his career as he currently finds himself without a team.

Gasol knows very well that for him to even be in the picture for the Olympics, he needs to be able to play. At the same time, he has not been too stressed over the situation. Pau turned 40 last week and he was giving thanks to his wife for all that she has supported him through. She has been there through his injury and also after his “almost brother” Kobe Bryant passed away earlier this year.

Pau took the questions about his future with his usual comprosure. “I don’t have a crystal ball that can predict the future. The only thing I can do right now is focus on my rehabilitation,” he said during a chat with fans on Periscope with an event that was a part of with Liga Endesa.

🤔 ¿Dónde jugará @paugasol la próxima temporada?

"No tengo una bola de cristal que prediga el futuro… Lo único que puedo hacer ahora es centrarme en mi recuperación"

🎙️ Charla en directo con @BaloncestoESP pic.twitter.com/cdmlisItBi — Liga Endesa (@ACBCOM) July 13, 2020

There is speculation about the two of the options that he might have are very close to his heart. One of the would be to come back to the Lakers. The other option that was mentioned in the past few weeks, would be to head to Barcelona to help rebuild a team that had a terrible end to their season just a few weeks ago as they lost the league title to Baskonia after having been one of the biggest spenders in European basketball last season.

That loss ended a season where the team did not win a single trophy, thus forced the club’s administration firing their coach Svetislav Pesic and virtually looking to clean house and start anew. Gasol could be an option to give some hope to fans for the upcoming season.

The native of San Baudilio de Llobregat won two league titles with the Catalans back in 1998-99 and againin 2000-01 before making his move across the Atlantic to play eventually become one of the greatest foreign-born players in NBA history.

There is no certainty right now. Both options tend to pull at the heartstrings, but the reality is that neither side is going to be willing to pull the trigger on signing him unless they are 100 percent sure that he is completely recovered from his injury. That being said, in the event that the two-time NBA champion is healthy there is a chance that he will have some offers to be a role player.

