Analyst Suggests Lakers Could Trade Kyle Kuzma for Key Nets Starter

It’s no secret the Los Angles Lakers would love to add a third-star player this offseason. They tried to form a big three last offseason but couldn’t quite pull it off. The upcoming free-agent market doesn’t give the Lakers an opportunity to straight-up sign a third star so that means they could look to the trade market. However, they don’t have a ton of tradeable assets either. That means Los Angeles could look go after a high-level player who isn’t necessarily a star.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes the Lakers could look to the Brooklyn Nets to make a trade:

The problem is most rebuilders won’t have the kind of win-now help the Lakers want. That might open the door to a three-team exchange where Kuzma heads to the Wizards (along with more), Bradley Beal goes to Brooklyn and L.A. native (and longtime Lakers fan) Spencer Dinwiddie comes home. Dubbed an “ideal target” by B/R’s Eric Pincus, Dinwiddie addresses a need for non-LeBron shot creation and is good enough on the ball to run the offense in relief of the stars. It would help if Dinwiddie were a bit more accurate with his three-ball (career 31.8 percent), but his willingness to fire (5.7 attempts since the start of 2017-18) might be enough to maintain optimal spacing.

The Lakers reportedly had an interest in trading for Dinwiddie before the trade deadline and he makes a lot of sense of this current roster. A lot has been made about how the team needs more ball-handling and scoring help behind LeBron James. Dinwiddie is averaging over 20 points per game this season with the Nets. That kind of scoring would be a welcome addition for the Lakers.

Big Playoff Run by Kuzma Would Be Win-Win for Lakers

The Lakers could really use a big playoff run from Kuzma for a number of reasons. First of all, the team could simply just use his help to win a championship. He’s the most important player Los Angeles has coming off the bench. Also, a big playoff run from him means that the Lakers might already have the third option they’ve been longing for. He’s struggled at times this season but the time off could’ve helped him.

Plus, if he looks awesome in the playoffs, the Lakers now have a very valuable trade piece. Right now, his value is at an all-time low. However, if he proves that he can recapture the success that made him look like a future star, he becomes much more appealing in a potential trade.

Kuzma Believes He’s Helped by Missing Veterans

Heading into the start of seeding games, the Lakers are missing two key veterans in Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley. While the team is certainly hurt by there absences, Kuzma thinks it helps him be more successful.

“It just allows me to be a playmaker and have the ball in my hands instead of standing in the corner and being a space. It just allows me to be myself and play free,” Kuzma told the media recently.

Kuzma has looked impressive in the scrimmage games leading up to the season. He’ll be the biggest name to watch for the Lakers as he could be the key to a championship run.

