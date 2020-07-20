LeBron Discusses the “Normalcy” of the Bubble and His MVP Case

There is a sense that border on the surreal inside the NBA bubble within the Walt Disney World retreat where some of the best basketball players are getting ready for the resumption of the 2019-20 season. There were changes to routines, living quarters and even surroundings that give this atypical setting a strange twist. Lakers star, Lebron James took it a step further and started to expand on the “new normalcy”.

While talking to the media on Monday, the 35-year-old mentioned that this year was anything but normal according to reporter Ben Golliver.

Lebron on 2020

Lakers' LeBron James on adjusting to the @NBA bubble: "It's 2020. Nothing is normal in 2020. Nothing seems as is and who knows if it will ever go back to the way it was."

“It’s 2020. Nothing is normal in 2020. Nothing seems as is and who knows if it will ever go back to the way it was,” he mentioned.

For Lebron, 2020 is all about being able to “adapt or die” both on an off the court and he came up with the formula to continue to thrive. “You figure it out along the way. You make the adjustments. That’s what life is about. Life throws curveballs at you and it’s not only how you approach it, but how you appreciate it,” added James.

This is why he was able to see his role with the Lakers see him change in his approach a bit and function to near perfection.

Lebron’s 2020 season

LBJ for MVP?

In addition to the current situation, Lebron also gave his case for the MVP award this year. Although he and some of his teammates, past and present, have made a strong case for him, the likelihood of him being favored over Giannis Antetokounmpo are highly unlikely especially since the voting for this award will only take into consideration the first 65 games of season.

Despite this, Lebron’s numbers have been formidable and should at least have him in the conversation. Very few players at 35 years old (or even younger) have the numbers that Lebron has this season. He averaged 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and leads the NBA with 10.6 assists per game. These numbers confirm the observations that were made by recent acquisition and former Cavaliers teammate, JR Smith, about Lebron now “delegating” and “not feeling the pressure” he did before. Lebron now looks to involve his teammates more instead of looking to do everything on the court and so far that approach is working for the Western Conference leaders.

For James, he takes this debate with a grain of salt and understands that what he has done this season silences critics once again. He also keeps in mind that this stretch is basically his time of the year, despite the lack of normalcy that it encompasses.

“I’m not disappointed because things happen. Control what you can control, and I can’t control that. As far as the MVP race, I’ve shown what I’m capable of doing, not only individually but from a team perspective. There was a lot of conversation about, ‘LeBron can do those things in the East, but if he ever came to the West, what can he do?’ I heard all of that. To be able to have our team at the top of the Western Conference and playing the way that we were playing at that time and the way I was playing, that’s definitely a good feeling.”

Lebron, like many other greats in the past, did not win the MVP award. Yet when it was all said and done, they came away with the biggest prize of all. That is exactly what he and the Lakers are striving for this season.

“Nothing is normal, but what is the same is that floor we just came off of with our teammates and what we are here to do, which is to lock in and stay focused. But it is 2020 and the vision is not all the clear.”