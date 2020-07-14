Lakers Stars LeBron James & Anthony Davis Look Unstoppable [WATCH]

The Los Angeles Lakers are the title favorites as the NBA prepares for a restart in Orlando, and for good reason with superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way.

The NBA released some footage of Davis and James putting in work prior to Lakers practice with assistant coach Phil Handy on Monday and it was a sight to behold for fans of the purple and gold to see their two stars looking spry, healthy and ready to battle for a title.

Before the NBA season was put on hold, the Lakers were rolling behind James and Davis, reeling off a 49-14 record — the best in the Western Conference. They are currently the favorite to win the title at +200.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis Leading the Way for Lakers

James is in his 17th NBA season, but sure hasn’t looked like it. At the time of the stoppage, James was averaging 34.9 minutes per games, 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and a league-leading 10.6 assists, pulling himself into the MVP conversation.

“He’s in the gym early, he’s leaving late and he’s the last guy working — and probably working the longest and the hardest,” Lakers veteran Danny Green said of James this week. “He hasn’t changed at all, man.”

Davis was no slouch either, thriving in his new colors. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 26.2 points per game along with 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He was also a Defensive Player of the Year candidate with 2.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.

“I’m here for one goal and one goal only,” James told reporters in his first press conference since arriving in the Disney World bubble. “That’s to win a championship. And to get better every single day. That’s my mindset. My mindset is to do that on the floor. My mindset off the floor is to continue to give education, continue to give guidance to my communities and communities around the world, in the inner city about how important our voice is, how important we are, and creating change.

“That is my main focus. I’m here to do nothing else besides play the game at high level, bring a championship back to L.A. hopefully and also continue to push the envelope with creating change for my people.”

Lakers Take Depth Hit With Rajon Rondo Injury

One player the Lakers won’t have available for the early going in Orlando is Rajon Rondo. The veteran guard fractured his thumb during practice on Sunday and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Rondo averaged 7.1 points on 41.8 percent shooting with five assists in 48 games this season. While recharged versions of Davis and James will gladly eat up any extra minutes that come their way, head coach Frank Vogel will rely on a group of guards ready to prove themselves to replace Rondo.

“More will be needed in that regard from Alex (Caruso) and from Quinn Cook,” Vogel said on Monday. “We have the ability to use our bigs with (Kyle) Kuzma and AD (Anthony Davis), in having the ability to bring it up and handle, and initiate offense. But I also like the prospect of seeing what Dion Waiters can do.”

