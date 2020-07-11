Lakers’ LeBron James Sends Stern Warning to NBA Ahead of Return

With NBA players making their way to the bubble in Orlando, the return of basketball is almost here. Before the season was suspended, the Los Angeles Lakers were one of the hottest teams around. They beat the Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks in back-to-back games and LeBron James looked like the MVP while leading the team.

At 35 years old, James doesn’t have many more years of dominance left. Despite the circumstances of the NBA return, he’s not going to squander the opportunity for a championship. James made it very clear in a recent Instagram post that he is rejuvenated and out for revenge.

James says he’s ready to “get back to destroying” whoever is in front of him. This is a clear warning to the rest of the NBA. James is recharged and hungry to win his fourth title. It sounds like he’s ready to do whatever he can to dominate.

Are the Lakers Favorites to Win It All?

Back when games were still being played, the Lakers, Bucks and Clippers were all thought to be the three favorites to win a championship. All three teams are apparently fully healthy and have stayed hungry over the last few months. These are unprecedented times so it’s hard to know exactly how things will look when games are played again. That said, the Lakers, Bucks and Clippers should be among the most competitive teams in the playoffs.

Based on how the season left off, it’d be easy to say the Lakers are the favorites. They took it to the Clippers and Bucks and looked really impressive while doing it. The loss of Avery Bradley will hurt, especially since he played a big role in both wins. However, the Lakers have the best tandem in the NBA in James and Anthony Davis. They are both recharged and fully healthy. They may lack the depth of other teams but there’s no team that is better at the top.

James Could Have Massive Postseason

James may be older but he is not that far removed from almost single handily leading his team to the NBA Finals. He did it in 2018 and he’s now surrounded by a much better supporting cast. James is the most clutch playoff performer in the NBA and is capable of putting up some insane performances.

Even without Davis, James could probably lead the Lakers to a series win or two. Luckily, he has Davis, which is the best teammate he’s ever had. James can leave everything on the basketball court every night but he won’t even have to as Davis is more than capable of taking over a game. When James is in “playoff mode,” he’s almost impossible to stop and now he has one of the five best players in the world playing with him. He wants to solidify that he’s the greatest player of all time and he doesn’t have many more chances to win titles. He’s clearly on a mission and could be in for a historic postseason.

