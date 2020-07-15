Austin Rivers Dishes on Room Size for Lakers’ LeBron James

It’s been about a week since the Los Angeles Lakers arrived at the NBA bubble, but nobody on the outside world has seen LeBron James‘ room. Much has been made about certain players complaining about their meal sizes and room conditions. However, nobody thinks James is going to accept living in one of the lesser rooms.

Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers has been asked about James’ room a number of times and he decided to poke fun at the question.

“Man, I told you everybody keep asking if I seen Bron, man, y’all know Bron ain’t staying where we staying man. … I know he ain’t staying where we staying at,” Rivers said.

LeBron's crib in the bubble is HUGE. My guy @AustinRivers25 had jokes on our IG live today. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pZZcNpge1G — SLAM (@SLAMonline) July 15, 2020

James hasn’t revealed what his room looks like for whatever reason. The people who have complained about room size have been mostly role players. The star players probably have really nice setups.

James Bonding With Teammates

Despite speculation surrounding James’ setup, he’s been making an effort to bond with his teammates, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“LeBron James was clearly trying to send a message that ‘we’re all in this together.’ And that is one of his forms of trying to show that he’s out there with them doing the same thing that they’re doing. And he’s eating the same exact food,” Haynes reported.

.@ChrisBHaynes joins #NBAonTNT to give an update from the NBA campus in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/w0AdB0jkqU — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) July 15, 2020

James has been living a life of luxury since he came to the NBA, but he didn’t grow up that way. While a lot of people want to poke fun at the superstar, he probably isn’t having too hard of a time with the current conditions. It probably helps that he’s likely got the best room in the entire hotel.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Won’t Complain About Bubble

Many players have issues with the conditions of the NBA bubble, but there are certain guys who won’t complain. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning MVP and his team has the best record in the league. However, he’s got no issue about staying in the bubble and explained why, per ESPN:

I’m in a situation where I’m extremely blessed and I cannot complain. Obviously, it doesn’t matter where you are in life, there’s always something to complain, there’s always a problem and an issue. But I try to kind of not focus on that. So as I said, my apartment in Greece, when I was younger, with my four brothers, was way smaller than the suite that I have in the hotel, so I’m just trying to enjoy the moment. This is something special. Hopefully, this pandemic never happens again so we never are able to come back in the campus, but at the end of the day, this is part of history, so just being able to be here, participate in this, I’m just trying to be in the moment, trying to enjoy every moment, trying to enjoy basketball. I’m happy that we’re back playing basketball, something that I love doing, so there’s nothing really to complain about.

Giannis has a very good outlook on the whole situation. Obviously, a lot of players are complaining about the bubble conditions as a joke but it’s clear the Milwaukee Bucks star is very focused right now.

