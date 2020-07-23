LeBron James Calls out the ‘Washington Football Team’ in a Brutal Way

After years of pressure, the team that was formerly known as the “Washington Redskins” will now be known as the “Washington Football Team” until further notice. There will no longer be a logo on the players’ helmet, instead, there will just be numbers. Obviously, this is just a placeholder for the team until they can figure out a mascot to get behind for the long term, but the reveal hasn’t been well-received.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James decided to weigh in and called out Washington in a hilariously brutal way.

Just waking back up from my pregame nap to see about The Washington Football team??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Is that real?? No way! Oh man they had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one huh. 🥴🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 23, 2020

Things have been chaotic, to say the least, for the Washington Football Team over the last few weeks. The negative reviews concerning this reveal certainly does not help the sinking ship. There are a lot of reasons for the team to be excited about the product they can put on the field. They hired a respected head coach in Ron Rivera, have 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins at quarterback and Chase Young could be an absolute stud from Week One.

However, the front office is a mess and it’s clear they don’t have a lot of strong leadership right now. Time will tell if the drama off the field will have a major impact on how the team performs on it.

James Shifts Focus to First Lakers Scrimmage

While the shot from a superstar like James will certainly hurt the Washington fan base, he’s got bigger concerns right now. The Lakers are currently in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida and are getting ready for their first scrimmage game since the suspension of play back in March.

Even though the scrimmage game against the Dallas Mavericks doesn’t really mean much in the grand scheme of things, it does represent the return of Lakers basketball. James is already getting hyped up for the game.

Now time to begin prepping for my night out of the town aka the Stage! 😁👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 23, 2020

Even though he’s played almost 17 seasons of professional basketball, James clearly still has a lot of love for the game. There’s little left for him to prove but he could continue to add to his legacy by bringing another championship to Los Angeles.

James in ‘Remarkable Shape’

Though he’s had months off, James doesn’t appear to have taken much of a break. There was a photo of his ripped body making the rounds on the internet recently and it’s obvious he’s been working extremely hard.

“Aside from making TikTok videos, word is LeBron has stayed in remarkable shape during the layoff,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne wrote. “If anything, the time off should have given him time to heal a nagging groin injury that followed him all season.”

A fully healthy and in shape James is still lethal despite his age. Father time has yet to catch up to the superstar and this extra time off might have even helped him. The Lakers have plenty of talent but all their best players got banged up during the season. With all of them very healthy, the team could be even better when basketball starts getting played again.

