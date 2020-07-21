Timeline Set for Arrival of Lakers Forward Markieff Morris

The Los Angeles Lakers are expecting Markieff Morris to be arriving in Orlando on Tuesday and the veteran forward will be cleared for action once he completes his quarantine.

Morris signed with the Lakers shortly before the season was put on hold. He played in eight games, averaging 14.8 minutes, 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds a game. Morris started the year in Detroit, where he appeared in 44 games with 16 starts. He averaged 11 points and 3.9 rebounds with the Pistons before agreeing to a buyout.

Lakers‘ Markieff Morris is en route shortly to Orlando to join the team for NBA restart, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2020

Morris had been missing from the action in Orlando for what the team dubbed an “excused absence.” The Lakers had been intentionally vague for privacy reasons and there is still not much clarity on why Markieff — as well as his brother Marcus, who plays for the Clippers — were late arrivals.

“You know, we’re trying not to comment too much on individual players’ performances right now,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “We’re still waiting to manage this time where we’re respecting players’ privacies. So, I’m going to refrain from commenting on that.”

However, Markieff’s absence was excused, the quarantine period will only be four days, per ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

Marcus Morris Already Practicing With Clippers

Marcus Morris was spotted by Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register —who’s inside the bubble — shortly before the news broke that Markieff was on his way to join the team. Marcus Morris told multiple sources, including The Undefeated, that his brother was on the way, confirming the news.

Clippers forward Marcus Morris is at practice today. He tells @TheUndefeated @espn that his brother, Markieff, will be joining the Lakers soon. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 21, 2020

The Lakers will have scrimmages and eight “seeding games” before the playoffs begin. With a 49-14 record and a 5.5 game lead on the Clippers, it’s very likely the Lakers can coast in the seeding games and still retain the top spot in the Western Conference.

The Lakers have scrimmages scheduled for July 23, 25 and 27. So if all goes right, Morris will be on the court for the last two. The seeding games begin on July 30.

Markieff Morris Ready For Any Role With Lakers

Markieff Morris talks about joining the Lakers | Shootaround ReportSubscribe for the latest Lakers' content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lakers Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lakers/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Lakers Get the Lakers app: https://www.nba.com/lakers/multimedia… Check out the Lakers full 2019-20 regular-season schedule: https://www.nba.com/lakers/schedule 2020-02-25T20:15:37Z

After receiving a buyout in Detroit, Morris quickly signed with the Lakers — the fifth team of his career. Morris is willing to do whatever it takes in his reserve role.

“Me, personally, I’m just trying to be the X-Factor that we need,” Morris said shortly after signing. “Whatever’s needed out of me, I want to come in and provide. That’s just where it’s at. However, they use me is how they use me.”

Vogel has also spoke about the versatility a veteran, gritty presence like Morris gives them in their rotation.

“In the modern NBA, you really — in my opinion — you have a point guard, a center and you have wings, and he just adds to our depth at that position,” Vogel said shortly after Morris signed. “All of our wings have slightly different skillsets with defensive matchups, offensive skillsets of what they’re able to do, and he just rounds us out a little bit more and adds that type of depth that could help us down the stretch and in some of these playoff series that we’re hoping to be in.”

