Browns DE Myles Garrett Called Out for Inconsistency

Myles Garrett might be the highest paid defensive player in the NFL, but not everyone is convinced that the Cleveland Browns defensive end is the most impactful at his position — or even in the top three.

In a recent ranking of edge rushers from ESPN, Garrett came in at No. 5, behind Khalil Mack (Bears), Chandler Jones (Cardinals), Nick Bosa (49ers) and Von Miller (Broncos). On top of that, Garrett’s section included some tough criticism aimed at the former No. 1 overall pick, saying that many around the league are waiting for him to put everything together.

“You can set up a plan to neutralize him,” an NFL defensive coach told ESPN. “He won’t dominate each game plan. You do build the plan around him. He gets long in his movement, can’t take those quick 3-4 seconds around the edge.”

While one coach said Garrett has the ability of a first-ballot Hall of Famer, another cited his inconsistency.

“If it’s going well early, he’s unstoppable,” the anonymous coach told ESPN. “If he starts slow, it’s survival mode until it’s a passing down. A physical tackle with decent ability makes him struggle a little bit.”

Myles Garrett Gets Paid Despite Incident Against Steelers

Myles Garrett FULL 2019 HighlightsEvery highlight from Myles Garrett's 2019-2020 NFL season! Subscribe for more highlights! 2019-12-22T17:30:03Z

Garrett has proven to be one of the most impactful pass-rushers in the league, notching 30.5 sacks in 37 career games. He was on pace to shatter the Browns single-season record last year with 10 sacks though 10 games, but was hit with an indefinite suspension in Week 11 after he ripped off the helmet of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him over the head with it. Garrett sat out the final six games of the Browns season with the suspension, but was reinstated this offseason.

The Browns have supported Garrett through the incident, his new five-year, $125 million extension evidence of that.

“We’re delighted that Myles Garrett will be a Cleveland Brown for many years to come. Myles’ rare physical gifts in conjunction with his work ethic, intellect and humility have been the catalysts behind an auspicious start to his young career,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a release provided by the Browns. “It would be remiss of me not to address the fact that we are choosing to do this after a season during which Myles was suspended. Myles has been accountable for his mistake and we view the incident as well out of character. We don’t believe one moment should define him based on how he has handled himself prior to and in the months after last year’s incident. We are excited to ensure that Myles will stay in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.”

Myles Garrett Ready to Prove the Browns Doubters Wrong

When Garrett put pen to paper on the deal, he made a strong statement about his future in Cleveland and what he plans to do with the long-struggling franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2002.

“In 2017, the Cleveland Browns bet on me,” Garrett said in a statement. “This city quickly became my home and these people quickly became my family. I’m eternally grateful for this opportunity, the support of my friends and family, the organization, my teammates, the fans — I could go on forever, but even that wouldn’t be enough time to express my gratitude. I’ll just say this: Keep betting on me, Cleveland, because I won’t let you down. Now, let’s get to work.”

READ NEXT: Lakers Star Anthony Davis Revs Up Speculation About Future