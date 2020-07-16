Lakers’ Quinn Cook Has Eye-Opening Insight on LeBron James

Though it’s been months since an NBA game was last played, LeBron James apparently looks like he hasn’t missed a beat. The Los Angeles Lakers star has clearly stayed in shape and based on what’s coming out of Orlando, he’s also been keeping his skills sharp. According to Quinn Cook, James is looking very good.

“Outstanding. It’s really remarkable how he’s been able to stay in shape, stay ready, to be sharp as if there wasn’t a layoff at all. He’s playing at a really high level,” Cook said.

From a basketball standpoint, it sounds like James is ready to get back into the swing of things. Despite being 35 years old, he’s looked as good as ever and the Lakers are serious title contenders because of it.

When it comes to things happening off the court, Cook doesn’t think James has changed much.

“He’s pretty much been the same ‘Bron. … Very outgoing … he makes everyone feel special … one of the hardest workers you’ll ever see,” Cook said.

This echoes the report that he’s been doing his best to just be “one of the guys.” As the leader of the team, he appears to be impressing his teammates.

“He’s a lot of fun,” head coach Frank Vogel said of James. “I commend him, for someone of his stature, to just be one of the guys.”

Vogel Praises James’ Work in Practice

James’ teammates aren’t the only ones who have sung the superstar’s praises. Vogel echoed a lot of Cook’s comments about James.

“Outstanding. It’s really remarkable how he’s been able to stay in shape, stay ready, to be sharp as if there wasn’t a layoff at all,” Vogel said. “He’s playing at a really high level.”

James hasn’t been shy about his longing to win another championship. His first season with the Lakers was a huge disappointment. He ended the season early due to injury and the team didn’t make the playoffs. Up until last season, James had played in the NBA Finals for eight straight years. He’s going to do everything he can to get back their once again.

James Has ‘One Goal’

The Lakers are one of the most well-respected franchises in all of sports but they’ve been very bad for several years now. They’re second all-time in NBA championships won and could the Boston Celtics for most the ever if they win this year. James is laser-focused on getting the title.

“I’m here for one goal and one goal only and that’s to win a championship,” James said over the weekend.

While James has been to the NBA Finals nine times, he’s only won three championships. It’s no secret he’s chasing Michael Jordan for greatest of all-time status. Winning more titles would certainly help his case. He’d also be the only player to lead three teams to championships. James has pretty much cemented his legacy as one of the greatest athletes ever but winning more titles certainly feels good.

