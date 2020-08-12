Lakers Guard Dion Waiters Shows Off New Look in Hotel Room Video

Dion Waiters hasn’t gained a reputation over his career for being the most in-shape player in the NBA, but the Los Angeles Lakers guard is taking his workouts inside the bubble to the next level.

Waiters shared a sweaty video from his hotel room working out on Tuesday during the Lakers off-day.

Waiters needed to hit the cardio extra hard coming into the NBA restart. He had played just three games this season for the Heat before being traded, cut and then signed by the Lakers. And a global pandemic bringing the season to a halt didn’t help his cause either. But as the video shows, Waiters is committed to being in tremendous shape as the Lakers eye an extended title run.

Dion Waiters Has Struggled With Weight in the Past

Waiters openly talked about struggling to keep his weight down in the past while with the Heat. After coming off an injury, he was skewered on social media, which he addressed in a post.

“Last year when I came off 1 of the most depressing & frustrating times of my life. Coming off injury & not feeling like myself nor looking like myself I was in a dark place mentally & physically, Because the game I love so much was taken away due to season ending surgery,” Waiters wrote. “Now a days with this social media ran world they laughed at me made jokes etc not knowing what I was battling or going through everyday. So instead of me joining the circus I told myself you from (Philly) you’ve been through worst s– in your life than this. So I promise myself I would work my a– off & get back to where I was before the injury.

“I’m not done yet but I kno somebody in the world prolli needed to hear this. Stay positive block out the outside noise & grind.”

He mentioned during the hiatus that he was getting in shape during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Just vibe out and hoop. I’ve had damn near the whole season off. I’m trying to get back and hoop. I got something to prove at the end of the day. During this quarantine I’ve been dieting, getting my weight down, getting in shape. For me, it’s just playing basketball.”

Dion Waiters Fitting in With Lakers

Waiters has fit in nicely in purple and gold during his time in the bubble so far. He’s scored in double-digits in four of the seven games and has given the Lakers another ball-handler in the second unit with Rajon Rondo out. Despite Rondo being injured and not currently in the bubble, Waiters said that he has helped him as he gets integrated.

“I always pick his brain, ask him questions, and we’ve been texting back and forth. He’s been texting me, telling me what he sees on the floor, what I can do better,” Waiters told reporters. “He’s so smart and his IQ is very high, so when I get a chance to be with a guy like that, I’m constantly asking questions and just trying to get better.”

Waiters really didn’t know what to expect when the restart rolled around, but the injury to Rondo and Avery Bradley opting out opened up an opportunity for him.

“The only thing I could do is be ready whenever my number gets called,” Waiters said. “Honestly, I didn’t know how it would go. Rondo went down and Avery opted out not to come back, so it kind of opened up for me a little bit. In a situation like that you try to take full advantage of it.”

READ NEXT: Browns Could be Back in Mix for Impactful Pass-Rusher