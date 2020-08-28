Analyst Calls Pelicans Starter ‘Dream Trade Target’ for Lakers

This current NBA season is perhaps the hardest one to get through in recent memory. Despite that fact, the Los Angeles Lakers have put together a very strong season. They have a really good shot of winning the title but even if they do, they’ll still need to get better for next season.

There aren’t a ton of strong free-agent options this year so they might need to look to the trade market to help. According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, New Orleans Pelicans guard J.J. Redick would be a “dream target”:

While the Lakers locked down the No. 1 seed in the West this season, L.A. still has a lot of room for improvement. Outside shooting has been a weak point all year, a critical component for a team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers ranked just 21st in three-point accuracy during the regular season (34.9 percent) and are next-to-last during the playoffs (33.1 percent). Even at age 36, JJ Redick can solve a lot of shooting woes by himself as his 45.3 percent mark from deep was good for second overall in the entire NBA. He also knocked down 47.2 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes, a number that may even go up while receiving passes from James. After picking up Dion Waiters and JR Smith from the bargain bin this year, the Lakers need to target Redick for some floor-spacing help this offseason.

Redick Would Be Great Fit

As Swartz pointed out, Redick is definitely getting up there in age. He’s only going to have so many years left in the league. Over the course of his long career, Redick has never won an NBA title. The Pelicans are a young team so they probably aren’t going to get him to the promised land before he retires.

If he wants to win a title, going to a team like the Lakers would be smart. Plus, he’s exactly what they need. He’s one of the better 3-point shooters in the NBA and can create his own shots. Redick is still under contract for next season but he really shouldn’t cost too much in a potential trade. If the Lakers want him, they should be able to get him. They’ve already made deals with the Pelicans in the past.

Any Chance Waiters or Smith Return?

In an effort to help get some scoring off the bench this season, the Lakers brought in Dion Waiters and JR Smith. While both men have shown strong offensive ability in the past, they haven’t really done a lot of Los Angeles during the NBA bubble. Now, both Waiters and Smith hadn’t played in a while when they were signed so it’s natural they’d have some rust. However, it’s hard to imagine either of them have a long-term future with the team.

Smith is getting up there in age annd doesn’t bring a lot to the table right now. Waiters is a guy who is very confident in his ability and takes a lot of shots. The problem is that he hasn’t been making a lot of them. Once the offseason roles around, the Lakers will more than likely try to find upgrades over the two men.

