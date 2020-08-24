Lakers Star LeBron James Takes Hilarious Shot at His Bald Spot

It’s not breaking news but LeBron James has been balding for quite a while. Unlike other stars like Kobe Bryant or Shaquille O’Neal, the Los Angeles Lakers star hasn’t made the move to just shave off all of his hair just yet. Though it doesn’t look there’s any way to save LeBron’s hair, he’s at least having fun with the fact that he’s losing it.

He posted a meme making fun of his hair.

“One if the funniest [memes] I’ve seen. Hated when my Reese cup would do that but guess what I still kept it and ate it so 🤷🏽‍♂️😁”

– LeBron/IG Story pic.twitter.com/oGWEElWxP6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 24, 2020

It seems like he’s doing his best to take the hair loss in stride. LeBron’s hair has become a meme for many years now and even his teammates have poked fun at him. Fortunately, he hasn’t been playing like he’s a 35-year-old man whose hair is turning gray and blading.

LeBron Defying Father Time

All season, LeBron has been playing like one of the two best players in the NBA despite his age. After a lackluster debut season with the Lakers, he’s played a huge role in turning the team into title contenders.

Los Angeles had a slow start during the NBA reboot in Orlando. LeBron had put up some good numbers but not the kind of numbers that are expected from him in the playoffs. However, he blew up on Saturday and scored 38 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. It was easily his most impressive performance in the bubble and a huge statement. It’s hard to imagine anybody beating the Lakers if LeBron and Anthony Davis both play as they did in Game 3.

LeBron is unique because there haven’t been many star players in any sport that have been able to play at an MVP-level well into their mid-30s. He’s fortunate that his body has been able to hold up. It’s easy to think that LeBron will start to slow down soon but until he stops playing like an MVP, there’s no way to know if he’ll ever stop being dominant.

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

LeBron Reacts to Passing Tim Duncan in Playoff Wins

Saturday’s win wasn’t just important for the Lakers, it wasn’t a huge milestone for LeBron. He passed San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan on the all-time playoff wins list. The Lakers star reacted to the feat.

“It’s just always surreal for me when my name is associated with any of the greats,” LeBron said after Saturday’s win. “And obviously, you know how great Tim Duncan was in this league with that franchise. … Basically, he lived in the postseason. That was his address. So for me to be linked with a great in the Big Fundamental, it means a lot.”

Duncan and LeBron have a history as they played each other in the NBA Finals on three different occasions. LeBron was able to win one out of the two. He’s now just trailing Derek Fisher for the top spot in playoff wins and has a really good shot at breaking that record this year.

READ NEXT: All-Star Guard Pegged as Top Free Agent Target for Lakers

