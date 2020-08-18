Lakers Veteran Takes Hilarious Shot at LeBron James’ Hair

When LeBron James first entered the bubble, he was looking really old. Not because of how he was playing but because of the gray in his beard. However, once the Los Angeles Lakers started playing real games, the gray mysteriously disappeared.

With the Lakers about to start the playoffs, veteran Jared Dudley decided to make sure everybody knows LeBron is ready while also taking a hilarious shot at his gray hair.

“[LeBron James] is ready for this moment, you can tell,” Dudley said, per ESPN. “You can see in his beard he’s ready, he’s ready to lower it down and put that Bigen [hair dye] in. ASAP.”

Hair dye or not, don’t expect LeBron to play anything like a 35-year-old man. He’s defied father time all season and there’s no reason to think it’s catching up with him yet.

LeBron Praises Anthony Davis

LeBron is the leader of the team and the Lakers will need him to play well if they’re going to win it all but it’s equally important that Anthony Davis plays well. LeBron has been here many times and has won a lot of titles. However, Davis has never made it further than the second round of the playoffs. Regardless, LeBron still believes Davis will get it done.

“There’s no added pressure,” LeBron said of Davis. “Just go out and be A.D. A.D. is dominant when he steps out on the floor before they’re even starting the stats. And so I think he’s looking forward to the opportunity of being back in the postseason again and as well as his teammates.”

Davis is a great player on both sides of the court and LeBron praised his ability.

“He’ll do everything,” James said. “He does everything. He handles the ball for us. He posts up. He’s on the perimeter. He’s the Defensive Player of the Year. I mean, there’s nothing to even (discuss).”

When Davis is on fire, he’s one of the hardest players in the NBA to stop. He needs to prove that he can be effective for a deep playoff run. Luckily, it sounds like his head is in the right place.

Davis Reveals What He Needs to Do to Beat Blazers

In the first round, the Lakers are playing the Portland Trail Blazers. Typically the eighth seed isn’t among the better teams in the league but that isn’t the case with Portland. They have one of the hottest players in the world in Damian Lillard and they finally have Jusuf Nurkic healthy for their playoff run.

Davis has seen this team a lot in his career and thinks that will help him.

“I think my experience helps,” Davis said of the Blazers, via The Athletic, “but they’re a totally different team.”

Davis knows the team needs to turn it up a notch in the playoffs.

“It’s more about me being more aggressive now in the playoffs to complete our goal,” Davis said.

The Blazers will be a good test in the first round but if the Lakers are on their way to a championship, they’ll need to make quick work of them.

