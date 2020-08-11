Lakers’ LeBron James Has Strong Words for Nuggets Player After Win

After losing three games in a row, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to snap that streak with a win over the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets are one of the better teams in the NBA so it was a solid win for the struggling team. Denver has a very bright future as they’ve got young talent all over the roster. One player who could have a promising career is Michael Porter Jr. He could’ve been the number one pick in the 2018 NBA Draft but injury concerns scared some teams off of him.

Porter missed his first season but came back this year. Before the suspension, he wasn’t lighting up the scoreboard but he’s looked like a star during these seeding games. He’s been averaging almost 24 points a game. His Nuggets couldn’t beat the Lakers but LeBron James sent the young baller an inspiring message on an Instagram comment.

“Every single day do JUST THAT!! Don’t settle for nothing less than greatness for yourself,” LeBron commented.

Michael Porter Jr. and LeBron on IG pic.twitter.com/DmW5I7qPzP — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) August 11, 2020

LeBron has played the role of mentor for a lot of young players and he clearly sees that Porter has potential. If he keeps playing as he has in these bubble games, he could quickly turn into a star.

LeBron Turning Things Around

Based on the standards he has set, LeBron got off to a pretty slow start during the NBA reboot. However, he’s turned things around in these last two games. He’s been scoring a lot of points and dishing out a lot of assists. He’s looking more like himself.

It’s no secret that LeBron isn’t young anymore so there was definitely concern mounting when he got off to a slow start. Fortunately, it looks like he’s slowly returning to form. LeBron is one of the best playoff performers in NBA history. Though he’s 35 now, there’s been no indication he’s not in for a big playoff run. These last two games prove that he’s still got a lot left in the tank.

Kyle Kuzma Thinks He Starts on Most Teams

The Lakers needed some late-game heroics from Kyle Kuzma to beat the Nuggets. He was able to sink a go-ahead three-point shot just before the clock ran out. It was his first chance to start with LeBron and Anthony Davis in the lineup in a while and he was impressive.

“I mean, I’m starting on most teams in this league, and everyone knows it,” Kuzma said after Monday’s win. “But it just so happens that I play behind the best two players in the NBA. You know, it doesn’t really matter to me. I’m just trying to fill in my role. Trying to find a niche. Trying to win. That’s kind of all that matters. Because if we don’t win, it’s bad news.”

He probably won’t remain in the starting lineup but it should be an option going forward if the Lakers struggle. Kuzma has put together some strong performances since the NBA was rebooted. He’s always had the skill to be an impact player and it finally seems like he’s been able to figure out how to be effective with this team.

