Lakers’ LeBron James Issues Strong Statement Amid NBA Boycott Talk

Wednesday marked a historic moment for the NBA as the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their playoff game against the Orlando Magic over the shooting of Jacob Blake. What followed was a meeting where both the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers voted to cancel the season altogether. While it seemed like there was a real shot the season would end early, it appears cooler heads prevailed and the playoffs will resume on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shortly after the news broke that the playoffs would continue, Lakers star LeBron James sent a strong message to the world and his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.

Change doesn’t happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW! For my @IPROMISESchool kids, kids and communities across the country, it’s on US to make a difference. Together. That's why your vote is @morethanavote ✊🏾 #BlackLivesMatter — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 27, 2020

James has been one of the strongest voices in favor of social justice in the history of sports. Though he wasn’t directly involved with the Bucks’ boycott, it’s hard to imagine the league takes any more drastic actions without his involvement.

LeBron Stormed out of Meeting

According to multiple reports, last night’s meeting between the players was contentious, to say the least. Per Vincent Goodwill, there was a point that James got angry and stormed out.

Sources to @YahooSports: There was frustration with Milwaukee players for doing this without talking to others. LeBron James initially stated he would go with the consensus, then got angry and stormed out. — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) August 27, 2020

What exactly triggered James to storm out of the meeting isn’t exactly known but it could stem from the fact that the Bucks decided to make such a big move without consulting other teams. What Milwaukee did could’ve ended the NBA season altogether, which is not lost on other teams.

LeBron Has Changed His Mind: Report

Regardless of the fact that James was angered by what happened in the meeting, he reportedly changed his stance. Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes broke down what exactly happened between Wednesday night and Thursday morning:

LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard expressed a desire to return home, sources said, but in Thursday’s meeting, James related that it was in the best interest of the players to finish what they started. Anthony Davis was on board with whatever the players decided, sources said. A source of frustration Wednesday night stemmed from the players not being on the same page, and emotion did get the best of some. The hope from the collective was after a good night’s sleep, the players could reconvene Thursday and get to this point. And that’s exactly what happened. Players association executives Chris Paul and Andre Iguodala explained the financial ramifications of bailing on the season, detailing how the CBA could get torn up by the owners and place them in a position of decreased salaries moving forward, source said.

It’s clear the players could’ve lost a lot of money had they decided to cancel the season. The fact that they’ve been trapped in a bubble in Orlando certainly hasn’t helped things but the money they’re making could be used to aid in social causes. Players like James aren’t in an ideal position but there’s only so much they can do right now. The way the league attacks social activism will likely change based on what happened on Wednesday.

